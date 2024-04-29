David Beckham sets Instagram ablaze with shirtless photo - how the star stays in shape at 48

If David Beckham's latest Instagram post is anything to go by, the father-of-four is looking stronger than ever as he nears his 49th birthday.

The football legend, 48, set Instagram ablaze on Sunday night when he shared a post-workout, shirtless photo captured by his wife Victoria Beckham. The star stood directly under a spotlight, showing off his impressively toned figure.

While David credited the "down lighting" in the gym for highlighting his rippling set of abs, there's no denying the star has an insanely lean physique that can only be due to years of dedication to health and fitness.

© Instagram / @davidbeckham David Beckham showed off his post-workout glow

David also tagged his personal trainer, Bobby Rich in his photo, adding that his physical health is due to "a little help from @mybobbyrich."

Victoria, who also follows a disciplined fitness routine, re-shared her husband's photo with her own Instagram followers, adding: "Loving David's album cover!"

So what exactly does David's workout routine look like?

Given his legendary football career, the Netflix star already has stamina on his side, and he makes no secret of the fact that cardio plays a huge part in his daily fitness.

© Instagram David often joins his wife for joint workouts

The former England player often shares snippets of his weight-based training workouts with his fans, which have included everything from ab-searing hanging crunches, weighted plank exercises and fiery medicine ball slams wearing a weighted vest.

© Instagram David has been weight training under the guidance of his personal trainer, Bobby Rich

In a previous interview with Vogue, personal trainer Bobby, who also trains with Victoria, revealed that the former Spice Girl has been devoted to consistent weight training for over five years.

© Instagram The football star works out five days per week

"It’s as much mental as it is physical. Victoria treats training like brushing her teeth – it’s something she wants and has to do and it sets her up for the day," he revealed.

"It’s just part of her lifestyle – in fact, I train both of them [David and Victoria] five days a week, in person. When they’re on the road, it’s remote, five days a week. Nothing changes."

Amongst the intense five-day-per-week training plan and couples workouts in the gym with his wife, David always makes sure to prioritise rest.

David Beckham enjoys 'Self-care Sunday' with cold water therapy

In January, the doting dad shared a calming clip from his ice bath at the family's £12m Cotswolds home - a practice is believed to reduce pain and combat inflammation."Self Care Sunday. 3 degrees in here today, perfect for a Sunday rest day," he penned on Instagram.