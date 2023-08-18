How hiking soothes my chronic pain

Following a debilitating injury in 2015, Sarah Curran, 34, relies on crutches to help manage chronic pain, but she's found nature to be the ultimate medicine

Before 2015 I was super fit. I was serving with the RAF and an avid runner, but when I rolled my left ankle in 2015 during a bleep test I damaged my ankle joint to the point that I still rely on a crutch to this day to manage my chronic pain and instability.

I have had two surgeries, numerous injections and intensive rehabilitation over the years but I was told I would never run again. It devastated me and I sank into a depression and put on a lot of weight.

Desperate to help me, my parents joined me on a trip to the Lake District in 2017, nine months after my first surgery. Knowing how down I was, my parents encouraged me to walk up Loughrigg Fell, one of the smallest of the 214 Wainwright fells of the Lake District. I didn’t think I could do it – I was still on two crutches at the time – but I managed it and it felt amazing.

Sarah Curran found hiking to be a natural pain reliever

Being active actually helps to soothe my pain. When I’m hiking, I focus on putting one foot in front of the other and enjoying the amazing views. The first fell was the start of my hiking adventures, and I have gained so much strength, both mentally and physically, over the past few years of pushing myself both in the outdoors and through weight training.

The true freedom I feel standing on the top of a mountain or hill is incredible. Looking back and saying to myself, 'I did that' brings such a sense of achievement. Being on the mountains helps me to escape the stresses of day-to-day life and just be in the moment.

READ: Affected by anxiety and stress? You could have nature deficit disorder

I have sometimes felt judged when hiking in the fells on my crutch. More people than you would think ask me what have I done or why am I using a crutch. Physically, I have both good and bad days. There have been plenty of times that I have had to cut hikes short, but I just accept it and know I will come back stronger next time.

People sometimes ask questions about Sarah's crutch on hikes

I recently completed my second round of the 214 Wainwright fells of the Lake District in less than six months! My first round took almost six years and I am so proud of how far I have come since I injured my ankle.

I also recently hiked the 31 mile/50km George Fisher Tea Round in 20.5 hours which was the hardest thing I have ever done, both mentally and physically. Despite my disability, I feel stronger than ever!

Sarah uses Cool Crutches on her hikes, and is raising money for the Alzheimer's Society, a cause close to her heart.

Learn how to be happier with our HELLO! Happiness Hub