GMA3 star Dr Jennifer Ashton shares realities of cancer screening

Dr Jennifer Ashton has encouraged followers to remember to attend their health screenings, revealing a look behind the scenes of her own screening. The GMA3 star, who announced in April she would be leaving after 13 years, posted a selfie on Instagram Stories that showed her in a blue hospital gown pointing at the screen.

On the screen was a close up picture of her face with black marks that appeared to highlight certain areas that the doctors wanted to check; according to Dr Jennifer's caption the video was from a past visit that allowed for comparisons.

© Instagram Dr Jen shares look at her own health screening

Dr Jennifer has never been afraid to share the realities of keeping our health in check, posting pictures from screenings and offering updates on the side effects she has personally experienced from various illnesses including COVID-19.

In April 2023 the GMA3 star posted a video on Instagram of herself getting ready before going on the air. In the clip, Jennifer shared the happy news that her hair has finally "grown back" after being extremely disciplined with her mane for the last year.

"So many of you have asked for a hair update and I wanted to show you... look how much hair I have! Grown back!" she gleefully said as she brushed her hair before attaching her trusty ponytail clip-in. "It's taken one year, and a ton of work - like a science experiment - but it's coming back," she added, before concluding: "Be patient, your hair will come back. But let me tell you something; these ponytails are going to be with me forever. I love them."

The ABC medical correspondent also captioned the post: "Hair chronicles 1 year update: using everything to resuscitate my hair: more protein, rest, oral minoxidil, hair pieces to protect it from daily work styling damage… keepin it real/ full transparency/ the only way I know to communicate health/ wellness/nutrition info…"

The ABC star experienced hair thinning and breakage after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 twice, and has remained incredibly open with her fans about her choice to wear wigs and hairpieces on air.

© Getty Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes, and Jennifer Ashton on March 25, 2022

Dr Jennifer will leave the show in June 2024.

She released a statement which read: "It has been an honor to be at ABC and help cover the biggest health issues in the country and world over the past 13 years.

"My coworkers have become more than friends; they've become family and have seen me through the biggest professional moments of my life. I feel fortunate to have worked with the best in the business."