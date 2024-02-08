I always buy my dog a Valentine's gift – don't judge me!

Not to be the Valentine's Day version of Scrooge, but February 14th can be a bit of a letdown.

I'll never forget the year I made my boyfriend at the time 19 cards, one for every year he'd been alive (I was also 19, I don't have a penchant for a younger man…) and he broke up with me the next day.

Our partners are fickle creatures, and you can never guarantee they'll love their gift. But do you know who is always grateful for a goodie, no matter big or small? Our pets.

Making our pets happy to key to our own happiness

There's nothing more delightful than a wagging tail or pure joy, or a cat purring in your lap because it loves you, to deliver a hefty hit of dopamine, which I suspect is why so many of us buy Valentine's Day presents for our pets. Hear me out.

A new survey from pet supplies brand Jollyes showed that 30.4% of UK pet owners buy their pets on Valentine’s Day – and many of them found themselves happier for it!

"Our pets aren’t just animals, they’re family, so it goes without saying that buying them gifts is just another way we show them we love them - even if they have no idea what’s going on," says Phil Turner-Naylor, Head of Marketing at Jollyes.

Why does buying presents for our pets make us happy?

“Giving our furry friends gifts that we know they will enjoy can help to strengthen the bonds we have with them, as pets will typically respond to gifts with excitement and happiness, which is obviously very rewarding to us as their caregivers," explains Phil.

“As pet guardians, we are responsible for providing the necessities to keep them happy and healthy, but being able to offer them something more, something that is for pure novelty, can be a shared joy, and just another way for us to show them how much we love them."

Seeing our fluffy pals happy makes us happy because they're not going to turn their noses up at our offering – unlike ungrateful partners might.

“There’s less expectation or fear of rejection from the giftee when we're buying for our pets," says Phil. "Pets will love us unconditionally - gift or not, but forget to get your human partner a Valentine’s Day or birthday gift, and you’re probably going to find yourself in hot water."

© Getty Our pets are always grateful for gifts

The simple joy that pets experience is another reason buying them a token of affection makes us happy as well as them.

"When a pet gets a gift, it’s unexpected, a bonus to their day. When someone expects a gift, and you maybe give them something they’re not expecting, there can be consequences.

"Sure, your pet might ignore their new toy or spit out the latest treat, but they’re going to still be your best pal. Pets offer consistent and reliable positive feedback, and we can’t always say the same when it comes to humans."

Erica Vonderwall, 39 from West Sussex, shares her reasoning for treating her beloved rescue pup, Peanut, to Valentine's gifts.

"I don’t have a partner or kids, and my family all live overseas, so Hallmark holidays such as Valentine’s Day were dates I’d roll my eyes at in jealousy until Peanut came along, and gave me a reason to be as soppy as everyone else on this silly holiday celebrating love.

"My love language is gift giving, so it means I get to express my love for him in silly little ways that make me feel good, even if he has no idea why he’s getting bonus bones or new collars or toys that I know he will either destroy in minutes, or disregard alongside all the others.

Erica loves to make Peanut happy

"He’s a rescue dog, and he’s had a rough couple of years, so seeing him genuinely excited about something - whether that’s pulling the stuffing out of a toy, holding a new chew with both hands so he can get the best purchase on it, or sniffing at the packaging with a wag in his tail - just makes my heart explode with happiness for him.

"Peanut is a reactive, anxious dog, and he likes to hide under things like my bed or an armchair - whatever he can get under, basically. Because of that, it meant he was often out of sight, or in another room from me, which I hated. So, last Valentine’s Day I bought him a tent bed, thinking that because it was enclosed and safe, he might come out of hiding and use the bed in the same room as me…

"I took a chance on it, as he’s typically not keen on new beds, so I just left it in the living room with his blankets in it and some treats, and as I was watching TV that night, he just walked into the room and went straight into the tent to lay down. I swear I stopped breathing, I was so excited for him. I was thrilled that I’d been able to find something that he liked, and that would stop him being so scared he’d have to hide under the bed.

Peanut loved his enclosed bed

"Having a reactive, anxious dog is one of the most stressful things, but his good days make everything totally worth it."

