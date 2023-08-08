MS has made my life hard – but my assistance dog makes my world better

Anyone who's ever felt lonely will understand the happiness and comfort a pet can provide. Without a word, our furry friends can make us feel less alone.

"Pets are uncompromising and can give an enormous source of comfort,” relationship expert Anna Williamson explains. “In fact, pets are proven to be incredibly beneficial for reducing anxiety and low mood.”

Our furry friends can boost dopamine and oxytocin, plus, as Anna says, they’re fluffy and lovely and they give unconditional affection. But for some people, pets are more than just a companion – they're a lifeline, as Tracey Kesterton, who has Multiple Sclerosis (MS) explains of her beloved Labrador, Martha, who is such a big part of her life that she had a pivotal role in her ower's wedding day.

Martha (far left) as a puppy

"Martha is the world to me, I can't imagine life without her," Tracey tells HELLO! "On the rare occasions we're apart it feels like I've lost a limb. I'm lost without her by my side."

"My world is getting more and more difficult due to MS, but Martha doesn't know I'm disabled and helping me is a game to her, picking up the endless things I drop," Tracey continues of Martha's importance in her life. "She's like an extra limb, doing things without being asked much of the time. But she also helps me feel happier, without ever meaning to.

"She needs walking and even if I'm having a down day, she brings me my shoes and looks at me with a 'we ARE going out, aren't we?' expression, which means suddenly we're in the fresh air, talking to people.

"She lifts me up, even when I want to curl up and shut the world out. Before you know it my world's a better place again thanks to her."

© Instagram Assistance dogs are super helpful!

Now that Tracey is in a wheelchair, Martha is more helpful than ever. "She takes the laundry to the washing machine, empties the washing machine, fetches the post, gets things off supermarket shelves and picks up endless things I drop, and even opens and closes doors for me," Tracey shares.

"MS has restricted me so much nowadays, but Martha keeps me going. She keeps me smiling and I focus on her rather than the restrictive fist that keeps me in a wheelchair all the time," Tracey says.

Tracey found Martha through Canine Partners and explains that she's seen them change the lives of others, as well as her own. "These amazing dogs let you cling on to your independence for longer, and that's priceless to me.

"I met a man looking to be matched to his perfect dog at Canine Partners. He looked old and tired and explained that his carer puts him to bed at 9:30pm, despite him not wanting to go to bed then, but it was when she was scheduled to help him. He told me that his dog would mean he could go to bed when he wanted to, helping him rediscover his independence."

© Instagram Assistance dogs help with everything - including posting letters!

Not just a lifeline to Tracey, Martha is part of her family, so when she and her partner Martin Farrant got married this May, there was no question over whether Martha would be involved in the big day.

"Martha and I are rarely apart, so it seemed natural she'd walk beside my wheelchair down the aisle. But when we announced our engagement on Facebook, we were overwhelmed by people asking what Martha would be doing. Our vicar was even secretly hoping for her to have a role in the day.

© Khandie Photography Martha joined Tracey and Martin on their wedding day

"We decided to give the wedding rings to someone responsible – Martha! We put them in a basket, which she carried beside me down the aisle. Martha had extra training from Canine Partners so she'd know what to do on the big day. She didn't put a paw wrong and I could've cried I was so proud of her!"

© Khandie Photography Martha played a pivotal role in Tracey's wedding day

How to include your assistance dog in your wedding

If you're keen to include your assistance dog in your wedding, Paul Martin from Guide Dogs UK spoke to leading wedding planning website Hitched about how to thoughtfully include a working dog in your big day.

“Many of our guide dog owners will give their canine partner a starring role in recognition of the special place they have in their life. A bride will often walk down the aisle with her guide dog, whereas a groom may have their assistance dog with them at the altar.

“We’ve seen guide dogs with their harnesses decorated with flower garlands, lace or ribbon to match the colour scheme or even made an honorary bridesmaid. Bandanas and bow ties are also a great choice.

© Instagram Assistance dogs can be a lifeline for some owners

“It’s also worth remembering that people with sight loss will very often have friends and family who have sight loss themselves, so there will likely be other guide dogs or retired guide dog guests at the wedding. Getting them all together for a celebratory photograph is a must.

“Just like pet dogs, assistance dogs will need a break during this busy day, and a safe quiet place to be left when the party gets underway if their owner doesn’t need their support.”

To find out more about Canine Partners or to make a donation to help transform the lives of disabled people, please visit caninepartners.org.uk