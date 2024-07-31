Novak Djokovic's 'mental muscles' training to overcome cardboard bed woes

Novak Djokovic is acing the Paris Olympics, winning straight sets against Rafael Nadal, and the tennis champion recently revealed the trick to his success.

When asked what the most important thing athletes can do to take care of their mental health during the Olympic Games, the sportsman credited his background in Serbia with his success, explaining: "Really trying to understand emotionally who you are, what's your background, the whole story of your upbringing, it's quite complex and it takes as much effort as the physical effort you put in as an athlete," adding: "Training the mental muscles is equally important."

Djokovic went on to explain his secret to staying mentally strong, crediting breathwork with keeping him cool under pressure.

© Clive Brunskill Novak Djokovic manages his mental health with breathwork

"The number one thing is to learn how to consciously breathe," he said. "It sounds weird because we all know how to breathe, it's automatic but consciously breathing and really learning how to master that skill [is important] because that helps with better sleep, better recovery and more presence in the moment. Breathing centres you," he continued.

Any tricks for sleeping well during the Olympic Games will be helpful for the athlete, as it has been widely reported that the Olympians are sleeping on cardboard beds in the Olympic Village – not ideal for performance!

Here's hoping that Novak's breathing techniques mean he's sleeping peacefully, as sleep expert Martin Seeley says the cardboard beds are unlikely to be supportive enough.

"While the cardboard beds are an environmentally friendly choice, they do not offer the comprehensive support that athletes in training need for a restful night," Martin says. "Despite using AirFiber technology, which provides varying levels of firmness (firm, moderate, and soft), these beds may not match the personalised support that athletes get from their home mattresses.

© Getty Novak Djokovic need to sleep well to help his performance

"A good night's rest is crucial for peak performance, and any disruption in sleep quality can have significant consequences," he adds.

Read on for how a bad night's sleep could impact the performance of Novak and his fellow athletes.

1. Decreased performance: Lack of sleep can lead to slower reaction times, decreased accuracy, and reduced endurance, all of which can hinder an athlete's performance.

2. Increased risk of injury: Fatigue impairs judgment and coordination, increasing the likelihood of injuries during training and competition.

3. Weakened immune system: Insufficient sleep can compromise the immune system, making athletes more susceptible to illnesses, which can disrupt their training schedules and affect performance.

4. Impaired cognitive function: Sleep deprivation affects concentration, decision-making, and problem-solving skills, crucial for strategic planning in sports.

5. Mood and mental health: Poor sleep can lead to mood swings, anxiety, and depression, which can negatively impact an athlete's motivation and overall mental health.