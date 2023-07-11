Who is Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena and how many children does he have?

Novak Djokovic is due to return to Wimbledon's Centre Court on Tuesday where he'll take on Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev.

Whilst Novak, 36, is very much a household name thanks to his 23 Grand Slam men's singles titles, the sporting star keeps his family life out of the spotlight.

© Getty Novak celebrating a win at Wimbledon in 2023

As Novak mentally prepares for his Wimbledon quarter-final, the team at HELLO! is taking a deep dive into his relationship with Jelena, covering everything from their fairytale nuptials to their wholesome family life.

Who is Novak's wife Jelena?

Jelena Djokovic, 37, is a Serbian humanitarian and businesswoman. She is currently the global CEO of the Novak Djokovic Foundation (NDF), a charity she co-founded with her husband that strives to achieve equal access to early childhood education.

© Getty The couple wed in 2014

Prior to launching the NDF in 2017, Jelena studied luxury brand management at Bocconi University in Milan, Italy.

On her personal blog, Jelena writes about her early life, explaining how she was born and raised in Belgrade by her parents Miomir and Vera. She revealed: "I have an older sister Marija who is also my business partner and best friend. We both left Serbia to study abroad when we were 18. I studied in Italy and then moved to Monaco where I [have] lived with my love for the past 12 years."

How did Novak and Jelena meet?

The couple first crossed paths back in the late 90s during their time at school in Serbia. They started dating in the noughties, just a few years after Novak kicked off his professional tennis career.

"Us getting together was like science fiction almost. I was a student barely getting by, and he was a very young tennis player who also had no money to spare on expensive trips," Jelena revealed.

© Getty Jelena studied in Italy

"Airplanes were, at the time, something utterly out of our reach. We contrived and devised these plans: how to meet, how to make our relationship work."

When did they get married?

Highschool sweethearts Jelena and Novak said "I do" in Montenegro on 10 July 2014 on the grounds of Aman Sveti Stefan Resort, a small islet and coastal five-star hotel resort.

© Instagram The couple met at school

Jelena, who was expecting her first child at the time, looked every inch the beautiful bride in an exquisite gown crafted by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! about the moment Jelena walked down the aisle, Novak gushed: "Seeing her for the first time in her wedding dress, smiling and walking towards me… She looked like an angel.

© Instagram The duo share two children together

"I was trying to be present in that moment and memorise it. I was focused on her, and her smile, and our baby. It really was a perfect moment."

Jelena added: "The wedding was everything we hoped it would be. Our family and closest friends united in a beautiful setting in celebration of our love. It was truly emotional and unforgettable for us."

Do they have any children?

The couple welcomed their baby boy Stefan in October 2014, followed by their second child, Tara, in September 2017.

© Getty Jelena and Stefan Djokovic watching Novak play on Centre Court

Since becoming a father, Novak's priorities in life have changed dramatically. Opening up about fatherhood, Novak told HELLO!: "The change that fatherhood has brought to me is constant and ongoing. As they grow, I grow. We learn together."

He went on to say: "Before them, all the focus of the family was on me and my career. As they came into our life that focus has shifted on to them and I think it is the best thing that has happened to me. It has helped me appreciate more everything I do and have - especially time. All of my free time is going towards them. I think my heart grew in size too!"