Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena declared 'most beautiful lady in tennis' in 5.5k jewels

Novak Djokovic had every reason to celebrate as he defeated Spain's Rafael Nadal on Monday in the second round of the men's tennis singles at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The Serbian tennis player's wife, Jelena Djokovic, was seen cheering on her husband from the sidelines as he reigned supreme against the former number one. Her unmistakable elegance set her apart as one of the best-dressed guests at the Roland Garros stadium.

© Clive Brunskill Jelena wore Van Cleef & Arpels jewels Most beautiful, however, was Jelena's immaculate set of glittering jewels from royally-loved jeweller, Van Cleef & Arpels. The Serbian beauty was seen wearing an extremely rare 'Vintage Alhambra Obsidian Diamond' pendant set in 18k rose gold from the brand's 2023 Holiday Necklace collection - which retails for around £5,500.

© Clive Brunskill Novak Djokovic celebrates winning against Rafael Nadal of Team Spain during the Men's Singles second round match Jelena also accessorised with a pair of delicate Van Cleef & Arpels earrings, identifiable by the brand's signature clover monogram.

Jelena Djokovic's winning tennis style It's not the first time Novak's wife has served on the court. At Wimbledon earlier this month, Jelena suited up in a figure-flattering cream trouser suit, channelling the Princess of Wales' go-to silhouette. © Getty Jelena Djokovic displayed her impeccable style at Wimbledon earlier this year

Earlier in the championships, the star, who recently celebrated her tenth anniversary with the former No.1 seed, looked equally chic in a camel-hued suit and luxe cream ruched top. "The most beautiful lady of the tennis world," a fan recently declared on her Instagram page, while another agreed: "Jelena you have style, charisma, and grace. Let them learn from you what is good, old style in fashion. You are one of a kind." © Karwai Tang The mother-of-two wore a beige suit on day four of the Wimbledon Championships