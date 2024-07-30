Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena declared 'most beautiful lady in tennis' in 5.5k jewels
Serbia's Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena Ristic

As the Serbian tennis star sailed through the men's singles match at the 2024 Paris Olympics, all eyes were on his stylish wife

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
Novak Djokovic had every reason to celebrate as he defeated Spain's Rafael Nadal on Monday in the second round of the men's tennis singles at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The Serbian tennis player's wife, Jelena Djokovic, was seen cheering on her husband from the sidelines as he reigned supreme against the former number one. Her unmistakable elegance set her apart as one of the best-dressed guests at the Roland Garros stadium. 

Looking like a 1950s Hollywood sweetheart, Jelena wore a simple V-neck top with a large oversized straw visor. 

Novak Djokovic's wife, Jelena Djokovic (L) and son Stefan Djokovic on day three of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Roland Garros© Getty
The mother-of-two, who shares son Stefan, nine, and daughter Tara, six, with the seven-time Wimbledon champion, also wore oversized cat-eye sunglasses from Stella McCartney.

Jelena wore Van Cleef & Arpels jewels© Clive Brunskill
Most beautiful, however, was Jelena's immaculate set of glittering jewels from royally-loved jeweller, Van Cleef & Arpels. 

The Serbian beauty was seen wearing an extremely rare 'Vintage Alhambra Obsidian Diamond' pendant set in 18k rose gold from the brand's 2023 Holiday Necklace collection - which retails for around £5,500. 

Novak Djokovic celebrates winning against Rafael Nadal of Team Spain during the Men's Singles second round match© Clive Brunskill
Jelena also accessorised with a pair of delicate Van Cleef & Arpels earrings, identifiable by the brand's signature clover monogram.

Jelena Djokovic's winning tennis style

It's not the first time Novak's wife has served on the court. At Wimbledon earlier this month, Jelena suited up in a figure-flattering cream trouser suit, channelling the Princess of Wales' go-to silhouette. 

Jelena Djokovic displayed her impeccable style at Wimbledon earlier this year© Getty
Earlier in the championships, the star, who recently celebrated her tenth anniversary with the former No.1 seed, looked equally chic in a camel-hued suit and luxe cream ruched top. 

"The most beautiful lady of the tennis world," a fan recently declared on her Instagram page, while another agreed: "Jelena you have style, charisma, and grace. Let them learn from you what is good, old style in fashion. You are one of a kind."

The mother-of-two wore a beige suit on day four of the Wimbledon Championships© Karwai Tang
As well as her impressive style credentials, Jelena is a humanitarian and businesswoman. 

The Serbian mother-of-two is currently the global CEO of the Novak Djokovic Foundation (NDF), a charity she co-founded with her husband that strives to achieve equal access to early childhood education.

Jelena Djokovic, wife of Novak Djokovic of Serbia shows her support as he receives his runners-up trophy at the presentation ceremony after his five-set loss against Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in the Gentlemen's Singles Final match on Centre Court during the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club© Tim Clayton - Corbis
Prior to launching the NDF in 2017, Jelena studied luxury brand management at Bocconi University in Milan, Italy.

