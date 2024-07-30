Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena declared 'most beautiful lady in tennis' in 5.5k jewels

The Serbian tennis player's wife, Jelena Djokovic, was seen cheering on her husband from the sidelines as he reigned supreme against the former number one. Her unmistakable elegance set her apart as one of the best-dressed guests at the Roland Garros stadium.
Looking like a 1950s Hollywood sweetheart, Jelena wore a simple V-neck top with a large oversized straw visor.
The mother-of-two, who shares son Stefan, nine, and daughter Tara, six, with the seven-time Wimbledon champion, also wore oversized cat-eye sunglasses from Stella McCartney.
Most beautiful, however, was Jelena's immaculate set of glittering jewels from royally-loved jeweller, Van Cleef & Arpels.
The Serbian beauty was seen wearing an extremely rare 'Vintage Alhambra Obsidian Diamond' pendant set in 18k rose gold from the brand's 2023 Holiday Necklace collection - which retails for around £5,500.
Jelena also accessorised with a pair of delicate Van Cleef & Arpels earrings, identifiable by the brand's signature clover monogram.
Jelena Djokovic's winning tennis style
It's not the first time Novak's wife has served on the court. At Wimbledon earlier this month, Jelena suited up in a figure-flattering cream trouser suit, channelling the Princess of Wales' go-to silhouette.
Earlier in the championships, the star, who recently celebrated her tenth anniversary with the former No.1 seed, looked equally chic in a camel-hued suit and luxe cream ruched top.
"The most beautiful lady of the tennis world," a fan recently declared on her Instagram page, while another agreed: "Jelena you have style, charisma, and grace. Let them learn from you what is good, old style in fashion. You are one of a kind."
As well as her impressive style credentials, Jelena is a humanitarian and businesswoman.
The Serbian mother-of-two is currently the global CEO of the Novak Djokovic Foundation (NDF), a charity she co-founded with her husband that strives to achieve equal access to early childhood education.
Prior to launching the NDF in 2017, Jelena studied luxury brand management at Bocconi University in Milan, Italy.