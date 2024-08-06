David Lynch: Director's health explained following emphysema diagnosis

David Lynch has revealed that he's been diagnosed with emphysema, a condition that affects the lungs.

The 78-year-old confirmed that he was homebound, over fears of contracting COVID. According to the NHS, emphysema is a form of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and is caused by damage to the air sacs. Symptoms can include a shortness of breath, frequent chest infections and a "smoker's cough".

© AFP Contributor David revealed his health diagnosis in a new interview

Although the Twins Peaks director confirmed that it was unlikely that he would direct again, he didn't rule it out entirely, claiming he could do it "from home" if it came down to it.

Here's all you need to know about David's health battles over the years as he enters a new stage of his life…

Emphysema diagnosis

David confirmed his diagnosis to Sight and Sound for their September issue, telling the publication: "I've gotten emphysema from smoking for so long and so I'm homebound whether I like it or not.

"And now, because of COVID, it would be very bad for me to get sick, even with a cold."

© Epsilon The star hasn't ruled out a return to directing

Revealing how much the illness takes out of him, the director revealed he could "only walk a short distance" before running out of breath.

Despite being confined to his house, David wasn't sure about giving up his directing career, which has produced acclaimed films like The Elephant Man and 1984's Dune. "I would try to do it remotely, if it comes to it," he confessed.

© william karel David rose to fame with films like Dune and The Elephant Man

Despite his diagnosis, David was optimistic about his health, posting on X (formerly Twitter) following the interview: "Recently I had many tests and the good news is that I am in excellent shape except for emphysema. I am filled with happiness, and I will never retire. I want you all to know that I really appreciate your concern."

All about the condition

As mentioned, emphysema is a lung disease, typically caused by smoking or exposure to other forms of pollutants, including fumes and dust.

© Emma McIntyre Emphysema can't be reversed

Once someone has emphysema, it cannot be reversed, although there are treatments and ways to help control its impact on someone's daily life. The main advice is to stop smoking, something David said he gave up two years ago, while inhalers can also help.