Angelina Jolie's health journey: from courageous double mastectomy to stress-induced Bell's palsy amid Brad Pitt divorce

Though Angelina Jolie has led a largely private life in recent years, and save for her work as an actress, and some red carpet appearances, she keeps sharing details about her personal life to a minimum, she has never stopped being vocal about the things she truly cares about.

She has been happy to publicly support her children's career ventures, most recently working on The Outsiders musical with her daughter Vivienne, and has continued to be outspoken about the various humanitarian causes she supports.

The Maleficent actress has also been transparent about her health, its ups and downs, and certain preventative measures she has taken to maintain it.

Recommended video You may also like Angelina Jolie opens up about children & personal transition

Read on for a look back at her health journey.

© Getty Angelina in 2021

She had a double mastectomy

In 2013, six years after her mother Marcheline Bertrand passed away aged 56 after a battle with both breast and ovarian cancer, Angelina decided to undergo a preventative double mastectomy, when she was 37 years old.

In an op-ed in the New York Times once the months-long procedure was completed, she revealed that she came to the decision after learning that she carried the BRCA1 gene, which, according to the National Library of Medicine, means she had "an 87% risk of developing breast cancer during her lifetime."

© Getty The actress with her mom in 2001

After the process, which she said narrowed her risks of developing breast cancer to 5%, she wrote: "I am writing about it now because I hope that other women can benefit from my experience. Cancer is still a word that strikes fear into people's hearts, producing a deep sense of powerlessness. But today it is possible to find out through a blood test whether you are highly susceptible to breast and ovarian cancer, and then take action."

MORE: Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh faces major setback amid plans to drop father Brad's surname

© Getty The late Marcheline, pictured in 1977, shared Angelina with husband Jon Voight

She shared that she was motivated to take action with her six children, Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Vivienne and Knox, who just turned 16, in mind, noting: "I can tell my children that they don't need to fear they will lose me to breast cancer."

She added: "They know that I love them and will do anything to be with them as long as I can," and maintained: "On a personal note, I do not feel any less of a woman. I feel empowered that I made a strong choice that in no way diminishes my femininity."

© Getty Angelina lamented that her mother did not get to meet her younger two children, twins Vivienne and Knox, born a year after their grandmother's passing

She developed Bell's palsy amid her divorce from Brad Pitt

Though in her inspiring story about the double mastectomy, Angelina spoke fondly about her ex Brad Pitt's support through the process, just three years later, in September 2016, the once beloved couple announced their plans to divorce. Their split came two years after their wedding — they started dating in 2005 — and in their subsequent (and ongoing) legal battle, court documents allege Brad was physically and emotionally abusive towards Angelina and some of their kids while traveling via private plane that same month.

MORE: Angelina Jolie's father Jon Voight reveals his touching support for granddaughter Vivienne

Late last year, speaking with WSJ. Magazine about her return to the screen with Pablo Larraín's Maria Callas biopic, and her new fashion venture Atelier Jolie, Angelina opened up about the changes in her body she felt before and in the midst of her divorce from Brad.

© Getty Angelina and Brad were together for 11 years

"My body reacts very strongly to stress," she said, before revealing: "My blood sugar goes up and down. I suddenly had Bell's palsy six months before my divorce."

Bell's palsy is a rare, unexplained episode of facial muscle weakness or paralysis, and it typically resolves on its own within six months.