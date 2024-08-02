Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Macy Gray hospitalized and unable to walk after taking weight-loss drug
macy gray hospitalized © Getty Images

Macy Gray hospitalized and unable to walk after taking weight-loss drug

The I Try singer was rushed to hospital in a wheelchair

Jenni McKnight
US Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Macy Gray was rushed to the hospital in Colombia after suffering severe side effects from weight loss medication. 

The 56-year-old singer was left unable to walk and suffered shortness of breath after taking a shot of Ozempic during the latest episode of MTV's The Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets.

The I Try singer was escorted to the hospital in a wheelchair after her symptoms caused panic among production staff. 

macy gray rushed to hospital© MTV/Surreal Life
Macy was left with shortness of breath after taking Ozempic

Macy has experienced debilitating side effects of the drug in the past, including a painful bout of constipation, but her latest symptoms raised more concern. 

Explaining the pain she was experiencing, Macy said: "It's really hard to catch my breath. This sucks because I'm here all the way in Colombia and I really just want to give it my all, but I just feel awful, and I just want it to go away." 

She continued: "This is not going well. I can't even walk very much without losing my breath." 

After being checked over by the show's medics and security team, Macy said: "Last time I felt like this, I had to go to the hospital. I'm just tired." 

After assessing Macy, the medic implied that her use of Ozempic was the cause behind her health issues. They said: "You are taking some medicine that can affect your pancreas. Your pancreas can't fight." 

macy gray in wheelchair© MTV/Surreal Life
Macy was taken inside the ER in a wheelchair

They agreed that a trip to the hospital was the best course of action and Macy was pushed into the emergency room in a wheelchair. 

Tom Hanks' son Chet Hanks is also on the show, and he broke the news to the rest of the celebrities, telling them: "She went to the hospital. She hasn't been eating." 

Fifth Harmony's Ally Brooke also placed the blame on Ozempic for Macy's health woes, saying: "I know why, it's the shot. That's what happens, that's literally what happened to my friends."

Macy Gray performing at Mighty Hoopla© Getty Images
Macy took the drug to slim down before tour

Speaking in her confessional, Ally continued: "I'm familiar with the Ozempic craze and I've definitely heard of the side effects that Macy is having... so I feel for her." 

In last week's episode, Macy confided in The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak and Jonny Weir about her discomfort following a dose of Ozempic. 

"Oh boy, my stomach hurts. I've just been really constipated," she said. "I took Ozempic. I can't go to the bathroom, and I was up all night."

Macy explained in a confessional that she had turned to the diabetes drug to help her lose weight before she embarked on a tour. 

macy gray red carpet© Getty Images
Macy said she has gained weight over the last couple of years

She said: "Quietly, I'm kind of a vain person. I've gained a lot of weight over the past couple years, and this is right about the time when everybody starts talking about this Ozempic. 

"So, I thought, okay, I'm not taking it off the right way, let me see if I can get one of these Ozempic." 

She added: "I was actually trying to take it off [the weight] before the show because I didn't want to be super fat on TV, but here we are."

