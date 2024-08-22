Christina Applegate compares herself to 'Humpty Dumpty' in heartbreaking update amid MS battle

Christina Applegate has had to deal with several changes to her body since she was diagnosed with MS in 2021.

However, in the latest episode of her MeSsy podcast, the 52-year-old revealed that the physical impact multiple sclerosis has had on her has left her feeling like "Humpty Dumpty".

Christina described some of the side effects of her diagnosis to her co-host Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who also has MS.

"I have no muscles in my legs, which I showed you," she told Jamie-Lynn, 43.

"I look like Humpty Dumpty. My little tiny, weird legs and then my big menopausal belly."

Christina also admitted that she seldom leaves her home now because she can't be as active as she was before her illness.

© Getty Images Christina compared herself to Humpty Dumpty

"I like being home now because, well, I like being in my bed, but also I don't want to be in my bed. But once I do go out, I'm happy I've done it," she shared.

She has also created a "disclaimer" which she shares with her friends if she happens to back out of plans at the last minute.

"I always say, sure, if you want to go to lunch, just know — and you have to know this and you can't be mad at me — that if right before you come to pick me up, if I say can't do it, you can't be mad. It's my little disclaimer," she explained.

© Getty Images Christina is unable to be as active as she was before

"What I've done now is, with everyone that I know who wants to do something with me, and they know that it's not going to be a hike in the hills," she added.

Christina admitted that she wouldn't even be able to handle any physical activity as she's "not conditioned right now" because she "[hasn't] been moving".

"Like if I go up a hill, my heart starts beating really fast and I think I'm going to have a heart attack because my heart's just... the muscle isn't there," she explained.

© Getty Images Christina prefers to be a homebody since her diagnosis

Christina shocked fans in August 2021 when she revealed on Twitter (now X) that she had been diagnosed with MS.

"Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey," she began.

"But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It's been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some [expletive] blocks it."

© Getty Images Christina was diagnosed with MS in 2021

She added: "As one of my friends that has MS said 'we wake up and take the indicated action'. And that’s what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo."

This isn't the only health battle Christina has faced in recent years. In 2008, she was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a double mastectomy.

© Getty Images Christina wrote her breast cancer battle into Dead to Me

She wrote her cancer battle into her Netflix series Dead to Me, telling USA Today of the decision: "It’s such a personal choice.

"I don't know what anyone's going to take away from that moment or scene, except for, 'Wow, I felt that way, too, and I'm going to be OK.' Because you will. It's OK to admit that you feel that way."

