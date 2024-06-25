Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Christina Applegate's rarely-seen teen daughter reveals own health battle as she discusses mom's MS: 'In a lot of pain'
The Dead To Me actress shares daughter Sadie, 13, with husband Martyn LeNoble

Christina Applegate and Sadie Grace LeNoble attend the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images
Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Christina Applegate has long been candid about the ins and outs, and ups and downs, of her journey with multiple sclerosis, and now her teen daughter is sharing some of her perspective.

The Dead To Me actress, 52, was first diagnosed with MS in 2021, and has largely retreated from her career as an actress ever since.

She shares her daughter Sadie, 13, with her musician husband Martyn Le Noble, 55, who recently opened up about what it has been like to see her mom battle with the debilitating condition, and revealed her own recent health diagnosis.

This week, Sadie was Christina's most "favorite guest we could possibly ever have" on her podcast with good friend Jamie-Lynn Sigler, MeSsy, an idea the doting mom said came from Sadie herself.

As the teenager was asked what it has been like having memories of her mom both before and after her MS diagnosis, Sadie shared: "It's been really hard watching my mom going from this person who could get up and dance," recalling the nights they would dance for hours in her room growing up, and added: "Then in 2021, when she got diagnosed, it kind of just felt like — not like everything was over — but it was hard seeing my mom lose a lot of the abilities she used to have in my childhood."

"I mean, I still am in my childhood," she noted, before emphasizing: "It's definitely hard seeing my mom struggle with this. And it's just really difficult seeing her go through this."

Christina Applegate and daughter, Sadie LeNoble pose before attending the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty
Christina and Sadie before attending the Emmys in January

Still, she noted: "It's also been nice being able to help her and support her," revealing they have been on outings together where Christina won't let Sadie push her wheelchair, but Sadie "will beg" to do so. "I'm just like, please, mom, let me push your wheelchair. Because I also want to help her, so that's definitely why I want to do it."

During the conversation, Sadie also opened up about her own health woes, mainly her Postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS) diagnosis. Per the Cleveland Clinic, POTS is a type of orthostatic intolerance, and a condition "that causes a number of symptoms when you transition from lying down to standing up, such as a fast heart rate, dizziness and fatigue."

Christina Applegate and Sadie Grace LeNoble at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California© Getty
The teenager was recently diagnosed with POTS

Though Saide admitted she's still unfamiliar with the condition, she shared: "When I stand up, I get really, really dizzy, and my legs get really weak, and I feel like I'm going to pass out. And I have fainted before and I have gone unconscious, but that doesn't usually happen."

Christina Applegate and bassist Martyn LeNoble attend the 5th Annual Celebration of Dance Gala presented By The Dizzy Feet Foundation at Club Nokia on August 1, 2015 in Los Angeles, California© Getty
Christina and her husband, pictured above in 2015, have been married since 2013

She noted that she only received the diagnosis two or three months ago, so "it's definitely new to me, knowing what it is," but it's still something she has dealt with, even if unknowingly, all of her life.

Anthony Anderson and Christina Applegate speak onstage during the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on January 15, 2024© Getty
The actress made a triumphant appearance at the Emmys in January

The time it took to receive the diagnosis was a challenging one for both Sadie, who felt her symptoms were being ignored, and Christina, who "didn't really understand what was happening with her."

Sadie recalled: "Every time I went to the nurse, they thought I was lying. They were like, 'You're doing this to get out of class. It's probably just anxiety, go back to class.' They wouldn't do anything for it. And that definitely was hard because it was like, I genuinely felt so sick and I was in a lot of pain, and them not doing anything about it definitely hurt me physically and emotionally because I was just like, this is rude."

