Christina Applegate details horrors of latest health crisis - 'I couldn't do anything'
Christina Applegate details horrors of latest health crisis - 'I'm wearing diapers'

The Dead to Me actress is also battling MS

2 minutes ago
Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
Christina Applegate has given a candid account of a truly horrifying health experience she recently faced - and it should come with a warning. 

The 52-year-old actress opened up about the alarming episode on her latest installment of her MeSsy podcast with Jamie Lynn Sigler

Christina revealed she'd fallen victim to a serious bout of food poisoning from takeout salad. 

At the time, she was also battling COVID-19 after a friend unknowingly passed the virus on to her.

She did a stool test which confirmed she had contracted sapovirus and it made her unbelievably sick. 

Christina Applegate poses with her star during her Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony at Hollywood Walk Of Fame on November 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images
Christina has a new podcast MeSsy with Jamie Lynn Sigler

"It is when you ingest the fecal matter of someone else from your food," Christina explained. "Someone else's poop went into my mouth and I ate it."

She continued: "I was so dizzy. I was so sick, I couldn't eat, I couldn't [do] anything."

Christina Applegate speaks speaks onstage during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images
Christina has been candid about her struggles

 After detailing how, "at three o'clock in the morning," she found herself swimming in her [expletive], Christina said: "Didn't know it happened, and having MS at three o'clock in the morning and trying to change your sheets, it's not fun. But this brings me to my next point, which we can talk about: I'm wearing diapers." 

Christina previously confessed that her multiple sclerosis diagnosis often left her unable to get to the bathroom in time and so she wears adult protection even when not suffering from food poisoning. 

jamie lynn sigler © Photo: Getty Images
Jamie and Christina have launched a new podcast together

However, she says they're neither "accessible" nor "pretty," points which Jamie - who was diagnosed with MS in 2016, agreed.

"So adult diapers are a blush pink usually," the Sopranos actress said. "They usually have some sort of bow or floral design along the pelvic area. And to be honest, Christina and I have talked about this, putting on an adult diaper, you're not gonna feel sexy.

Christina Applegate arrives at the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images
Christina's life has been turned upside down in recent years

"You're never gonna slip one on and be like, 'I'm ready for my day.' It's something you gotta wear because your body is malfunctioning."

The podcast's Instagram page noted that some parts of the episode were recorded in 2023, so it's not clear if Christina's illness was recent, but no less horrific nonetheless. 

christina applegate ms© Photo: Getty Images
Christina says she now wears diapers

Christina and Jamie's podcast launched on March 19. The famous friends said the platform will allow them to share their experiences and challenges with MS candidly.

Jamie said: "We are sharing the deepest parts of ourselves. It's not about the specific experience we're having. It's us facing something hard and it's about figuring out how to still push through."

