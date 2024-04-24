Christina Applegate details horrors of latest health crisis - 'I'm wearing diapers'

Christina Applegate has given a candid account of a truly horrifying health experience she recently faced - and it should come with a warning.

The 52-year-old actress opened up about the alarming episode on her latest installment of her MeSsy podcast with Jamie Lynn Sigler.

Christina revealed she'd fallen victim to a serious bout of food poisoning from takeout salad.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Inside Christina Applegate's health battle with MS

At the time, she was also battling COVID-19 after a friend unknowingly passed the virus on to her.

She did a stool test which confirmed she had contracted sapovirus and it made her unbelievably sick.

© Getty Images Christina has a new podcast MeSsy with Jamie Lynn Sigler

"It is when you ingest the fecal matter of someone else from your food," Christina explained. "Someone else's poop went into my mouth and I ate it."

She continued: "I was so dizzy. I was so sick, I couldn't eat, I couldn't [do] anything."

© Getty Images Christina has been candid about her struggles

After detailing how, "at three o'clock in the morning," she found herself swimming in her [expletive], Christina said: "Didn't know it happened, and having MS at three o'clock in the morning and trying to change your sheets, it's not fun. But this brings me to my next point, which we can talk about: I'm wearing diapers."

Christina previously confessed that her multiple sclerosis diagnosis often left her unable to get to the bathroom in time and so she wears adult protection even when not suffering from food poisoning.

© Photo: Getty Images Jamie and Christina have launched a new podcast together

However, she says they're neither "accessible" nor "pretty," points which Jamie - who was diagnosed with MS in 2016, agreed.

"So adult diapers are a blush pink usually," the Sopranos actress said. "They usually have some sort of bow or floral design along the pelvic area. And to be honest, Christina and I have talked about this, putting on an adult diaper, you're not gonna feel sexy.

© Getty Images Christina's life has been turned upside down in recent years

"You're never gonna slip one on and be like, 'I'm ready for my day.' It's something you gotta wear because your body is malfunctioning."

The podcast's Instagram page noted that some parts of the episode were recorded in 2023, so it's not clear if Christina's illness was recent, but no less horrific nonetheless.

© Photo: Getty Images Christina says she now wears diapers

Christina and Jamie's podcast launched on March 19. The famous friends said the platform will allow them to share their experiences and challenges with MS candidly.

Jamie said: "We are sharing the deepest parts of ourselves. It's not about the specific experience we're having. It's us facing something hard and it's about figuring out how to still push through."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.