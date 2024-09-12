5 things I do before my shower for a happier day

Some people don't like mornings, but the first hours of the day are significant for me.

They serve as the foundation for how my day unfolds. The mindset and energy I cultivate in the first few hours after waking directly impact my mood, productivity, and overall sense of wellbeing.

A calm, intentional morning allows me to face challenges with clarity and confidence, while a chaotic or rushed start tends to leave me feeling unsettled and overwhelmed.

Morning rituals can help improve our mood

Ups and downs

That said, I do have my ups and downs when it comes to the AM.

Most days, I wake up feeling a sense of excitement for the day ahead, but there are times when I wake up anxious or drained. The change in seasons plays a big role in how I feel in the morning. I find it easier to be a morning person during the spring and summer when the sunlight naturally energises me. As autumn approaches, I start feeling the pull of staying snuggled in bed, longing for more sleep, warmth and comfort.

My morning habits keep me feeling energised for the day ahead, and these include…

My morning habits

For morning enthusiasm: Kundalini Yoga

I start the day with a kundalini yoga practice called the 'Stretch Pose'. While still in bed, I lie on my back, keep my arms and legs straight, and then lift my feet, head, and hands just a few inches off the mattress.

While holding this position I begin 'Breath Of Fire', a rapid equal movement of breath through the nostrils, engaging my abdominal muscles. This fires up my core and gives me the boost I need to leave the comfort of my bed with energy and enthusiasm.

For when I feel sluggish: Meridian body-slapping technique

On days when I feel particularly sluggish or my energy is low, I'll add a meridian body-slapping technique.

© Gorodenkoff Morning rituals can make us happier

This is a quick yet powerful embodiment practice featured in my book, Radical Self-Care, and is designed to awaken my muscles and get my energy flowing.

It's called 'Wake-Up Call' and is inspired by the traditional Chinese medicine approach to meridian points. I use the palms of my hands to slap the large surfaces of my body below my shoulders, and my fingertips to tap areas like my neck, head, and face. It's incredibly invigorating and only takes a few minutes.

Like acupuncture, it works by stimulating the cells, improving circulation, and balancing the body's internal energy flow.

To remove toxins: Tongue scraping

Once out of bed, I go straight to the bathroom to scrape my tongue. This is an Ayurvedic practice called 'Jiwah Prakshalan', which helps to remove toxins that accumulate in the mouth overnight. It’s a simple, effective way to promote oral hygiene and jump-start my body's natural detoxification process.

To calm the day: Breathing technique

After tongue scraping, I sit in silence for at least 11 minutes to practice a breathing technique I call 'Anchoring Breath'. It's a simple and powerful way of consciously slowing down and deepening my breathing.

© Kmatta Breathing can help set us up for the day

The goal is to invite calmness into my mind and body, helping me start the day with mental clarity. By focusing on my breath, I can quiet any lingering anxiety or stress and create space for intention and mindfulness before the busyness of the day begins.

The pre-shower ritual: Stretching

Before jumping in the shower, I always take a moment to stretch my body. Whether it's a simple forward fold or a more elaborate yoga routine, it helps to release any tension or stiffness.

Post shower, I make sure to hydrate with a glass of warm water and lemon for a quick boost of vitamin C, helping me feel refreshed and ready for the day ahead.

