I'm in the best shape of my life at 44 - these are my 7 daily habits

My transformation journey began when I found myself at a crossroads. I had gained 30 kilos and I felt trapped in a cycle of depression, self-doubt and isolation.

With three kids under five, I was exhausted and struggling to keep up, both physically and mentally. My energy was depleted, my body ached constantly and I was diagnosed with osteopenia in both hips.

The realisation hit me hard: if I didn't make a change, I wouldn't be able to live the active, adventurous life I had always envisioned with my children—skiing, surfing, and exploring the world together.

Rachel is proud of her transformation

The turning point

The turning point came in 2016 when my brother sat me down for a heart-to-heart, telling me that I didn't seem like myself anymore. His words struck a chord. I knew it was time to act. I recognised that my perfectionist, all-or-nothing mindset had been holding me back. Years of binge eating and yo-yo dieting had taken their toll, but this time, I was determined to make a lasting change — one rooted in sustainability and balance.

Making a change

At 40, I started small by walking around my block. Those walks turned into trips to the park, which eventually led to short, 25-minute at-home workouts.

As my confidence grew, so did my commitment. I joined a gym and began working out five days a week. My routine included HIIT and strength training, with a couple of low-intensity cardio sessions such as walking or using the elliptical to balance things out.

Nutritionist and wellness coach Rachael Sacerdoti follows a sustainable daily routine

Throughout this journey, I've embraced the idea of sustainability. If something isn't sustainable, I won't do it. I've learned that balance is key — I want to enjoy my life, not live in restriction. This philosophy has allowed me to maintain my progress without feeling deprived or overwhelmed.

I attribute my success to these seven daily habits…

My daily habits

Mindset check

I prioritise progress over perfection and have let go of the all-or-nothing mentality. This mindset shift has been crucial to my long-term success.

Daily workouts

My focus is on strength training and low-intensity cardio. I aim for five strength sessions a week, emphasising progressive overload to continually challenge myself.

Rachel works hard on her fitness and wellness routine

Balanced nutrition

I prioritise whole foods and a high-protein diet. My typical day includes three meals and a snack, often complemented by a protein shake. I aim for 140 grams of protein most days.

Movement

Each day I aim for 7,000 to 10,000 steps daily. General movement is vital not just for burning calories, but also for maintaining energy levels and easing joint discomfort.

Rachel always stays active

Hydration

I push myself to drink at least 2.5 litres of water daily. It's not always easy since I'm not a big water drinker, but I know it's essential for my health and I feel so much better for it.

Rest and recovery

My sleep alarm goes off at 10 p.m. to remind me that it's time to prioritise rest. Adequate sleep is my non-negotiable, especially when balancing fitness goals with running a business and caring for my family.

Supplements

My daily regimen includes five grams of creatine, vitamin C, magnesium biglycinate and ashwagandha before bed to support my overall wellness.

A word on motivation

My final piece of advice — motivation is fleeting. It's easy to feel motivated before a beach vacation or a special event, but it doesn't last. That's why I don't rely on motivation alone.

Instead, I've built a foundation of discipline that carries me through the days when I'm not feeling it. I have a simple rule: if I'm not into my workout after 10 minutes, I give myself permission to stop. But almost every time, I push through and end up having a great session. It's about showing up, day in and day out, and making fitness a non-negotiable part of my life.

