Ayda Field supported by fans as she shares mother's cancer diagnosis

Ayda Field shared a heartbreaking message with her followers on Thursday as the singer revealed that her mum's cervical cancer had returned and now metastasized.

In her announcement, the mum-of-four acknowledged that it was Breast Cancer Awareness Month, sharing: "In honour of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, I have something to share with you …

"As many of you might know, my mother, Gwen, is my very best friend. What you may not know, is that my best friend is currently fighting for her life. A couple of months ago, my mother, a breast cancer survivor (and thriver) was given the news that her cervical cancer had come back and metastasized."

Ayda continued: "The news has been shocking and difficult for us all to privately process. She's cried. I've cried. We've all cried together. There have been many moments of deep sadness. And yet, also moments of profound beauty and joy, in very unexpected ways.

© Instagram Ayda has a close relationship with her mother

"This is a battle. And what my mother has lost in hair and weight, she has more than gained in strength and bravery. I am lucky to have such a warrior mummy showing me the way. And I have deep gratitude, that in this moment right now, she is here to fight another day."

The star concluded: "Sadly, 1 in 2 people will be affected by some form of cancer during their lifetime. For those of you who have faced cancer, are facing cancer, or will face it sometime in your lives, I hold your hand in solidarity. I am ready to fight back with you."

© Instagram Gwen previously had cervical cancer in 2020

Alongside the message, Ayda also shared several photographs of her with mum Gwen, including one of the duo in Paris with the Eiffel Tower in the background. Other images showed Gwen with Ayda's husband, Robbie Williams, and her going through her cancer treatment, supported by her grandchildren.

Ayda's friends and fans rallied around the star, with Gaby Roslin commenting: "Sending love and strength," and a second adding: "From one cancer fighter to another: I see you and I feel you. Let's fight together for more good days to come."

© Instagram Ayda shared several photos of her mum

A third posted: "As a breast cancer survivor of aggressive stage 3 my thoughts and prayers are with you both during this difficult time," and a fourth shared: "My mother also has cancer, I know what it feels like. I send you lots of love."

Ayda's mum was previously diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2020, with Ayda and Robbie taking self-isolation rules in place at the time very seriously in order to protect Gwen as she was recovering.

© Instagram Ayda's whole family is behind Gwen!

Speaking on their joint podcast, Ayda explained at the time: "My mum in January was diagnosed with Stage 2 Cervical Cancer and it had spread outside the cervix and was a very aggressive tumour so alongside her Parkinson's and her Lupus was this cancer battle and because the cancer was so big they decided that she needed to immediately go into chemo and radiation daily and have surgery.

"Which also meant she was going to miss the birth of our son which I remember being kind of a tough pill to swallow but that was before the pandemic, we were thinking about the birth of bubba.

© Instagram Robbie and Gwen have a close relationship

"When the pandemic hit it was very scary because my mum with Lupus and Parkinson's and cancer, at 70 years old is prime for some bad things happening so she was going to the hospital every day for these treatments and I just remember every day thinking 'Is she going to pick something up? Is this where it all ends?'"