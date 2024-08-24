Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Loose Women's Coleen Nolan makes frank health admission following sisters' cancer diagnoses
Coleen Nolan in a multi-coloured top© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Coleen Nolan makes frank health admission following sisters' cancer diagnoses

The Loose Women panellist lost sister Bernadette to the illness

Matthew Moore
Online News Writer & Diversity and Inclusion Lead
2 minutes ago
Coleen Nolan has revealed that she always checks herself for cancer following the diagnoses of her sisters Bernadette, Anne and Linda.

Speaking to the Mirror, the Loose Women panellist shared: "We have had so much heartache... I'm always checking. I still have this thing when I think, 'What if I have missed it?'"

The former singer continued that she normally checks herself over when having a shower, continuing: "And if there is ever a time when I think 'I don't like that', I will go to the doctor straight away. And they will say 'It's fine, it's a little cyst or an infection'."

Coleen, 59, added: "But it's obviously in our family. I hope I don't get it, but I just want to think that if I do, I'll get it early. Linda put off going way too long. And she admits that now. She didn't go straight away, so by the time they found it... it was huge."

A young girl stood in the centre of five other girls© Instagram
Cancer has had quite an impact on Coleen's family

The star also admitted to seeing a private breast specialist over her concerns that she could end up being diagnosed with the illness.

Three of Coleen's sisters, Bernadette, Anne and Linda have been diagnosed with cancer during their life, with Bernadette sadly passing away in 2013 after her breast cancer returned and spread to her bones, brain, lungs and liver.

linda nolan in blue blazer talking about cancer battle on gmb
Linda Nolan's cancer has sadly spread to her brain

Anne was also diagnosed with breast cancer and received an all-clear in 2020. Sadly, although Linda initially received an all-clear in 2011, she was diagnosed again in 2017 and the illness has since spread to her brain.

In 2023, Coleen herself received a diagnosis of basal cell carcinoma on her shoulder and melanoma, a form of skin cancer.

Coleen Nolan in a blue and green top© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock
Coleen is keeping a close eye on her health

The illness was treated with chemotherapy cream, however, the star later confessed to feeling "embarrassed" about the amount of support she received from her fans due to her sister, Linda's more serious cancer.

Speaking to the Metro, Coleen said: "It kind of went a bit mad when I mentioned it. And then I felt embarrassed. Because in the grand scheme of things of what people are going through, including my sister, who now has brain cancer.

Coleen Nolan on Loose Women© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock
The star is a beloved member of the Loose Women family

"It was just all a bit too dramatic for me. I was like 'Guys, this is absolutely fine.'"

