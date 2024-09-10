Princess Kate 'focusing on staying cancer-free': a doctor explains

Princess Kate delighted the nation yesterday when she revealed that she has finished chemotherapy and will slowly be returning to work.

In her emotional video message, the Princess of Wales said: "Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes." Watch the full clip below...

WATCH: Princess Kate confirms she's completed chemotherapy in moving family video

Keen to learn how Princess Kate could work to stay cancer-free, HELLO! spoke exclusively to NHS GP Dr. Raj Arora to understand the royal's road to recovery.

How will Princess Kate stay cancer-free?

"With any kind of chemotherapy, there will be a period of physical and emotional recovery so the Princess of Wales is likely to have a gradual recovery," Dr. Raj Arora begins. "Her recovery won't happen overnight. It will take time and she alluded to that in her statement, so she’s aware of the recovery track she’s on.

Dr. Raj Arora shares her insight into Princess Kate's recovery

"During this time, there are many things she can do for the best hope of remaining remain cancer-free and there are some lifestyle measures to help," Dr. Raj Arora continues.

1. A healthy diet

She explains that diet is a key component in recovery. "Princess Kate will need a healthy, balanced diet, rich in antioxidants with lots of fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, whole grains and lentils."

Dr. Raj Arora adds that limiting consumption of processed, red meats, sugary drinks and foods in high fat is important.

2. An active routine

Princess Kate is known to love exercise, and this is crucial in recovery. "Those in recovery should gradually introduce exercise into their lifestyle and stay physically active, engaging in regular exercise.

© Getty Princess Kate is famously active

"Activities such as walking, jogging and swimming bring your heart rate up with moderate intensity," she continues. "100-150 minutes of activity per week is ideal, though this may not be possible for those recovering from cancer immediately and that’s why it should be gradual. Start with smaller steps and build it up to moderate intensity."

3. Stay safe in the sun

"Reducing risk factors from the sun is important, so Princess Kate should make sure she is wearing sunscreen and protective clothing," Dr. Raj Arora says.

4. Avoid toxins

"Avoiding tobacco smoking and limiting alcohol consumption is key in recovery," says Dr. Raj Arora. "Both of these are major risk factors for various types of cancer. We must also limit exposure to other environmental toxins including asbestos and pollutants."

5. Stay stress-free

As a mother of three and a senior member of the royal family, Princess Kate likely experiences some stress in her life, but Dr. Raj Arora cautions that chronic stress has been linked to an increased risk of cancer.

"Reducing stress is helpful in staying cancer-free. How we stay calm is personal, but typically relaxation techniques such as mindfulness and support from friends and family are helpful.

© Kensington Palace Princess Kate enjoys time in nature

"For others it might be meditation, yoga or exercise or watching TV," she adds.

We know that Princess Kate found solace in nature during her treatment, and hopefully the great outdoors will continue to be a balm for the royal.

6. Regular screenings

"Regular screenings and check-ups with your doctor are important because early detection is key in preventing cancer," Dr. Raj Arora says. "We know that if cancer is caught early, it is at its most treatable."

7. Sleeping well

The Princess of Wales has admitted to sleep troubles in the past, but sleeping well is essential to recovery.

"You need seven to nine hours of restful sleep to stay well," says Dr. Raj Arora. "Sleep hygiene is important, so Princess Kate will need to put her blue light devices away, and wind down for the evening, to ensure that she's getting good sleep to help the body regenerate."

