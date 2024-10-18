Jennifer Aniston's divisive 'future-proofing' workout keeps her body guessing

Jennifer Aniston took to Instagram this week to share some fitness-related news - she is the face of a new Pvolve campaign.

The fitness-obsessed Friends star, 55, has spoken openly about her workout routine during her years in the spotlight and her latest era is all about Pvolve classes. In new promotional footage, was seen stretching on a mat in sleek black workout gear.

WATCH: Jennifer Aniston, 55, showcases incredibly toned figure in new workout reveal

We asked personal trainer and founder of LDN Mums Fitness Sarah Campus for the low-down on The Morning Show star's new routine.

What is involved in Jen's Pvolve class?

© Getty Jennifer Aniston is a fitness fanatic

Alongside five Pvolve classes a week, the actress's regime relies upon cardio. Jennifer has said that a Pvolve class is a "science-led workout method that combines low-impact functional fitness with resistance-based equipment".

© Instagram Jen's workouts keep her fit and healthy

Sarah tells us that examples of low-impact functional exercises include those which "enhance your mobility and movement by creating a more effective functional body for your everyday tasks". She says this can include squats, lunges, farmer's carry, walking, cycling, rowing, swimming, bending, twisting, pulling and pushing.

When it comes to resistance-based equipment, the PT tells us that we can expect Jennifer to be using dumbbells and resistance bands, as well as a medicine ball, kettlebells, resistance machines, and a core roller.

© Instagram Jennifer has a home gym which she trains in with Dani Coleman

With this low-resistance approach to training Jennifer has adopted under the guidance of Pvovle's director of training Dani Coleman, the star is thought to be prioritizing "future-proofing" her body in how she trains.

Future-proofing Jen's body

Sarah Campus tells us that this low-resistance method of training can be particularly beneficial for women over 50. "While heavy weights and high-impact exercises may not always be sustainable or safe for everyone, low-resistance training offers several benefits for maintaining health and function as you age," she explains.

© MICHAEL TRAN Jennifer has maintained a youthful look

The fitness expert says that low-resistance movements help maintain functional strength, support cardiovascular health, support flexibility and mobility, as well as bone density to help reduce the risk of osteoporosis.

Sliders workout

© Instagram Jennifer loves resistance workouts

The Murder Mystery star is also partial to a sliders workout. This involves placing thin plastic boards under the feet to use sliding motions which Sarah says strengthens the core and is great for balance and coordination.

Not too repetitive

The Rachel Green-playing actress has said that since shifting her focus to resistance classes she is aware of repetitive exercises, such as getting on the StairMaster for 45 minutes every session.

© Instagram Jennifer and her dog Clyde working out at home

"When you're in a mindset of, 'I need to do 45 minutes of cardio or I won't get a good workout', it's daunting,' Jennifer previously said. "I believed it for so long. I just burnt out and broke my body."

Sarah tells us that the A-lister is right to be aware of how repetitive her workouts are. "It's good to keep your body guessing, good for brain health, and maintains motivation to help support your goals by keeping things fresh and exciting," the PT explains.

© Getty Jennifer Aniston is a keen gym-goer

She adds that this approach prevents injury as "repetitive exercises can strain joints and muscles and could cause overuse. Changing up exercises supports muscle development as new exercises can help you build strength and mobility in new muscles, and you might even correct muscle imbalances."