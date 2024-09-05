Jennifer Aniston kisses pup in ab-baring work-out photo inside home gym

Working out may sometimes be dreadful, but Jennifer Aniston at least has some sweet gym companions!

The Friends alum's fans know she is a fitness enthusiast, and often shares impressive glimpses from her time in the gym, working out with her favorite P.volve gear and classes.

Her latest however might be her best yet, as not only did it of course highlight her impressive physique, but it also featured two of her beloved, adorable pups, Lord Chesterfield and Clyde.

Jennifer took to her Instagram Stories this week and shared a round of videos from what appears to be her home gym or a P.volve facility.

In one clip, she is wearing a white sports bra with blue leggings while doing squatted oblique work, and Lord Chesterfield comes up to her for a kiss, while in another, she is doing a side plank while Clyde is snoozing on a towel next to her.

P.volve also shared the photos and clips to their Instagram, and wrote: "After a busy summer, we're getting back to our workout routine and so is @jenniferaniston. Here's a little BTS into Jen's go-to work-out, plus some special cheerleaders," referring to Lord Chesterfield and Clyde.

© Instagram Jennifer had the best work-out buddies

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and rave over Jennifer's appearance, with one writing: "Awww they're the cutest!" about the pups, as others followed suit with: "Looks amazing, so strong," and: "THE CUTEST GIRL AND THE CUTEST DOGS," as well as: "Inspiration. I'm loving your influence on the fitness environment Jennifer."

© Instagram The actress is a fitness enthusiast

Jennifer has been an ambassador for P.volve since last summer, and has raved over their impact on both her physique and in recovering from a back injury.

© Instagram She has been a P.volve ambassador since last year

In a statement last year announcing the partnership, she said: "I had a friend who had already been doing P.volve and not only did I notice her complete transformation — physically in her energy level — but she also explained that P.volve is functional fitness that respects where your body is at and allows you to work around your current limitations."

© Instagram The Friends alum is a true dog lover

At the time, she also wrote on Instagram: "I'm officially part of the @pvolve fam," next to a black heart emoji, adding: "SO proud to support our female founder and the beyond talented trainers. This is one of my favorite workouts… and I'm so grateful for the team and excited for what's to come."

She also told CR Fashion Book about her routine: "I leave every workout feeling energized and strong, but not beat up," and maintained: "I encourage people to try it and see it for themselves. Whatever your fitness level, it’s a workout where you can truly start where you are."

"I look forward to the challenging classes and I feel stronger and more comfortable in my body when I’m doing it," she went on, noting: "It's different every time, I don't think I've had the same class twice."