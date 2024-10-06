Courteney Cox's 'heart racing' workout she stole from Jennifer Aniston

Fans of Courteney Cox will have spotted the videos she shares with her 15.2 million Instagram followers where she is working up a sweat on her at-home tennis court.

But tennis isn't the only form of exercise keeping the Friends star, 60, in excellent physical shape. Over the years she has opened up about the broad spectrum of workouts she builds into her busy schedule.

© NBC Courteney Cox played the competetive Monica Geller in Friends

HELLO! got the full lowdown on Courteney's exercise routine from personal trainer and founder of Ladies Who Crunch, Nancy Best…

Inspired by Jennifer Aniston

After having previously sustained a wrist fracture, Courteney looked for an alternative to her adored Pilates. "It meant I needed two operations and couldn't exercise for about three months," the star revealed. "Jen turned me on to use an elliptical trainer to work out with, so I now use that too."

© Getty Jennifer inspired Courteney to get a cross-trainer

Nancy previously told HELLO! that "using the cross trainer is a way to do steady state cardio. A continuing repetitive movement that works multiple muscle groups will give you all the mental health benefits of more intense conditioning, without risking impact injuries."

The next Carlos Alcaraz?

The Scream star is a natural on the tennis court but the sport isn't just an excuse to embrace her Monica Geller-esque competitive streak. "Tennis is a great way to exercise because it challenges your cardiovascular endurance, whilst simultaneously building full body muscular power and stability," Nancy tells us.

© Instagram Courteney has a personal tennis court

"Tennis involves a lot of trunk rotation, which builds core strength and improves your balance, with the dynamic nature of a rally."

Monitoring progress

The mother of one once told British Vogue that she uses an Apple watch to track her progress when working out and Nancy tells us that this isn't just an excuse for expensive arm candy.

© Getty Courteney Cox arrives at the CFDA Soul Cycle Charity Ride in LA in 2014

The PT explains: "Tennis is a form of aerobic training that will stimulate your heart rate; she’s likely to be tracking the gradual lowering of her resting heart rate, via her watch. Building your cardiovascular fitness is an important element of overall heart health, as it improves your capacity to pump blood around your body."

An unconventional leg workout

When not using the cross-trainer, or the elliptical trainer as Court calls it, the Cougar Town actress looks for alternative ways to stretch her legs. A conventional leg press doesn't cut it for Jennifer Aniston's bestie.

© Getty Courteney works out using a bosu ball

She likes to use a Bosu ball, which Nancy explains is a clever way to train ahead of a tennis match. "Tennis involves putting unilateral force through the legs, so it’s really important to build stability and strength around the knee and ankle joints," she says.

"The instability of the Bosu ball is a perfect piece of equipment to work on these goals."

A formidable opponent

Monica Geller wasn't keen on her boyfriend Pete Becker becoming the ultimate fighting champion, but that hasn't stopped Courteney from getting in the ring - or her home gym equivalent.

WATCH: See Courteney Cox’s boxing moves in action

The partner of Snow Patrol's Johnny McDaid does intense boxing workouts with her personal trainer Marco Reed who told Women's Health they do a "boxing circuit" featuring a "three-minute boxing round, three to four exercises for core and upper/lower body and one power move."

Nancy explains that because boxing is a form of high-intensity conditioning it builds power in the upper body.

Toning for over 50s

Courteney has revealed to New You that now her wrist has healed she does Pilates three times a week with her instructor Jessica McTighe alongside a running and walking routine where she alternates between each speed for a minute at a time for 30 minutes.

© Getty Pilates is a brilliant class for older people

She also added: "For toning, I like to use those bands and walk across the floor sideways and then front."

The fitness expert explains that toning is a "misunderstood" term. "The dictionary definition is to ‘give greater strength or firmness to the body’. In other words, maintaining lean muscle mass," she explains.

© Instagram/Jennifer Aniston Jennifer Aniston is into pilates

"Maintaining muscle mass is really important for women as they enter perimenopause and beyond. Oestrogen levels fluctuate and fall significantly, and both progesterone and testosterone levels reduce. Any form of resistance training, whether that's using a resistance band or a dumbbell, will help achieve this goal.

Protecting your joints at 50+

Nancy adds that for women over 50, it is particularly important to build muscle that protects your joints and helps reduce your chance of injuries.

© Instagram Courteney works out at her gym

"After the age of 50, our bone density also starts to decline, meaning our bodies lose bone faster than we can rebuild it," she says.

© Instagram Courteney showcases how she stays young and fit

"As you age, your chances of developing osteoporosis increases, making your bones fragile and more likely to break. Hormonal changes accelerate this process too - women can lose up to 20% of their bone density within five to seven years following menopause."