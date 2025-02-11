I ran the New York City Marathon as a slower runner - here's why you should enter the 2025 ballot

In November 2024, I was one of 50,000 runners who took on a 26.2 mile course across New York's five boroughs in the TCS New York City Marathon. I had been running for less than a year when I developed an itch to complete all seven of the World Major Marathons, having experienced an unmatched dose of runner's high after finishing the London Marathon - my first attempt at long-distance running - in April.

My newfound love for endurance sport is oddly uncharacteristic, much to the agreement of my friends and family who would never have put me down as an athletics enthusiast. As a child, I was chronically unsporty and could often be found faking stomach aches to get out of cold cross country P.E. sessions at school, but for some reason, running offers my adult self an unmatched sense of achievement I find myself continually chasing.

If you're considering entering the ballot for the TCS New York City Marathon, which opens today, here's everything you need to know.

I'm a slower runner, but you can still finish marathons I've been running consistently for more than a year, but I'm considered a 'slower runner' As far as statistics go, I'm a slower runner. Unfortunately, I learned this the hard way last year when I scribbled my name down for a free run club in London advertising a 'beginner friendly 5k' and was left behind within the first five minutes. I watched a herd of Lululemon-clad runners zoom off over London Bridge whilst I puffed my way through every stride, eventually slipping behind and losing the group as they dashed along an unlit canal. At this stage of my running journey, I had just started training for the TCS London Marathon. I had bagged myself a place after five years of entering the ballot, and desperately wanted to use the opportunity to raise money for PAPYRUS - a charity close to my family's hearts.

© Georgia Brown I completed the New York City Marathon in 2024 Despite months of dedicated, disciplined training following tailor-made plans, I'm only a fraction faster than when I first started running 18 months ago - but it hasn't stopped me from taking part in some of the world's most iconic races. I came 42,666th in the NYC Marathon - but who's counting anyway? I still left with the same medal. And that’s the beauty of running - pace doesn’t define the experience, and your chip time doesn’t dictate the pride you carry across the finish line. In my opinion, marathons aren't just for the fastest, they're for the bravest.

New York City comes alive on Marathon Day © Getty 50,000 runners take on the New York City Marathon every year Amongst the advice I had collated from East Coast-based colleagues, overseas friends and strangers on the Internet, one thing was clear - Marathon Day is one of the best days to be in New York City. Running it was an electrifying experience, where the city transformed into a roaring sea of energy and support. From the moment your wave crosses the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, serenaded by Frank Sinatra's ballad 'New York, New York', the adrenaline kicks in as you take in the breathtaking skyline.

View post on Instagram Each borough has a distinct personality - Brooklyn greets you with booming music and high-fives, Queens offers a brief but intense burst of enthusiasm, and Manhattan's First Avenue feels like a tidal wave of cheers that push you forward. The rolling hills of the Bronx test your resilience, but the finish in Central Park is pure magic, where exhausted legs are carried by the deafening roar of spectators. It's a journey through the beating heart of the city, powered by the collective spirit of thousands, and an experience that stays with you long after you cross the finish line.

How to enter the ballot

The ballot for the TCS NYC Marathon 2025 is officially open from 11 February until 25 February. The drawing application is not first come, first served. If you're considering a trip to NYC to run your way through Staten Island, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, and Manhattan this year, let this be your sign to enter