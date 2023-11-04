16 celebrities who've run the New York City Marathon: Ryan Reynolds, Katie Holmes, Amy Robach, more

The New York City Marathon is upon us once again and around 50,000 people will be taking to the streets on Sunday, November 5 to run the grueling 26.2-mile course from Staten Island to Central Park.

Notable names this year include former 'GMA3' stars Amy Robach and her boyfriend, T.J. Holmes, 'Today' anchor Sheinelle Jones – who will make her marathon debut – 'Catfish' host Nev Schulman – this will be his seventh NYC Marathon – and 'Bros' actor Luke Macfarlane.

Of course, it's not just famous faces running to show off their athletic prowess and raise millions of dollars for charities worldwide. However, in honor of the momentous day, we're looking back at just some of the stars who have conquered the New York City Marathon in the past.

Celebrities who've run the New York City Marathon

Ryan Reynolds © Getty Images Ryan Reynolds ran the marathon in 2008 in honor of his dad, James, who battled Parkinson's and died from the disease in 2015. The 'Deadpool' star raised money for the Michael J. Fox Foundation, which aims to find a cure for Parkinson's, and completed the race in three hours and 50 minutes. "When I saw Michael J. Fox on Fifth Avenue, I gained about 15 pounds in goosebumps," he said at the time. "It kind of pushed me through the last six miles or so."

Katie Holmes © Greg Allen/Shutterstock Katie Holmes tackled the marathon in 2007 and was supported by her then-husband, Tom Cruise, and their daughter Suri. She completed the race in five hours and 29 minutes by listening to Kanye West's music (many years before the rapper's troubling behavior and incidents) which helped get her to the finish line. "My brother runs marathons, so he made me a playlist, which was great," she said in 2019 while attending the Hoka One One's Women Who Fly Panel, "It was a lot of Kanye's (West) 'Stronger.' And I kept playing that at the end when I was trying to make it to the finish line."

Ashton Kutcher © Getty Images Ashton Kutcher raised more than $1 million in his debut marathon for his former non-profit foundation Thorn. He ran the race in three hours, 54 minutes, and one second. He challenged himself after suffering from a severe "autoimmune flair-up" in 2019 that left him hospitalized and unable to walk. "I was like, 'Wait a second, if I can go from not being able to walk to running a marathon in a three-year span, then I can let that be a part of the past and be like, I'm back. I'm good,'" he said on The Checkup in 2022.

Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes © Instagram Former 'GMA3' stars Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes – who just announced on November 1 that they are fronting a new podcast – are reported to have fallen for each other while training for the marathon last year. The couple finished with almost identical times; Amy completed the race in four hours, 25 minutes, and 30 seconds, while T.J. clocked in at four hours, 25 minutes, and 31 seconds. Sharing her victory on Instagram at the time, Amy wrote in part alongside photos of her running crew: "We encourage each other, train together and finish together."

Pamela Anderson © Amanda Schwab/Starpix/Shutterstock Pamela Anderson wasn't a runner before she completed the 2013 marathon in five hours and 41 minutes. "I've never been a runner. I've never even run across the street hardly before," she told NY Daily News six weeks before the race. "I'm just moving my body as much as I can," she added. "My legs feel strong, I feel like a lean machine." The former 'Baywatch' star raised $288,492 for Sean Penn's J/P Haitian Relief Organization.

Kevin Hart © Getty Images Kevin Hart ran his first marathon in 2017, clocking in a time of four hours, five minutes, and six seconds. "Marathon complete. Got my gold medal. It's an amazing feeling. I can check this goal off my list," he said on Instagram after the race.



Will Ferrell © Getty Images Will Ferrell took on the marathon in November 2001, just two months after the September 11 terror attacks on the World Trade Center. The 'Anchorman' star finished the race in five hours and four minutes, telling reporters: "Running a marathon is not a question of whether it will be painful, but when it will be painful."



Al Roker © Getty Images 'Today' weatherman Al Roker ran the marathon in seven hours and nine minutes in 2010. "It wasn't until I was running through Brooklyn that I realized just how many hills are in New York," he told Runner's World afterward. Upon returning to work, Al and his former co-star, Meredith Vieira – who also ran in the race – were treated to foot massages, champagne, and flowers.

Alicia Keys © Getty Images Alicia Keys ran for her charity, Keep a Child Alive, in 2015 and clocked in a time of five hours, 50 minutes, and 52 seconds. "I had done it for Keep a Child Alive and for my own mental strength," she told Refinery29 at the time. Speaking about her post-race activities, she added: "Afterward, we had a Colombian feast, relayed our best and worst moments, and hugged each other a million times with the pride of a once-in-a-lifetime accomplishment."

Chelsea Clinton © Getty Images Former First Daughter Chelsea Clinton was cheered on by her parents, Bill Clinton and Hilary Clinton when she tackled the marathon in 2021, completing the race in three hours and 59 minutes. She also ran in 2022 with a slighter longer time of four hours, 20 minutes, and 34 seconds. Speaking after her first race, she said: "I will say, the energy in the Bronx — cause you come over the bridge and have like, six more miles to go and the Bronx is like, 'Welcome to the BRONX!' And I'm like, 'I love the Bronx, thank you! I can make it!'"

Ellie Kemper © Getty Images 'The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' actress Ellie Kemper was overcome with emotion after she ran the marathon in 2022 with a time of five hours, 17 minutes, and 39 seconds. Sharing her gratitude on Instagram after the race, she wrote in part: "Thank you to EVERY SINGLE PERSON out on the streets cheering, yelling, high-fiving, and handing out bananas… Yesterday was insane on every level and I am REJUVENATED by the strength and grit of NYC."

Willie Geist © Getty Images 'Today' anchor Willie Geist made his NYC Marathon debut in 2021 and crossed the finish line in three hours and 58 minutes. He ran to help raise money for the Michael J. Fox Foundation after his dad – TV journalist, Bill Geist – was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease over 30 years ago. Willie had 'Dad' written across his arm during the race to remind him why he was running. "It swept me across the finish line without question," he said on 'The Jimmy Fallon Show'.

Christy Turlington © Instagram Supermodel Christy Turlington completed her ninth NYC Marathon in four hours and one minute in 2021 – but what made the race even more special was the fact she ran alongside her then 18-year-old daughter, Grace, who was making her marathon debut. She wrote on Instagram at the time: "The true highlight was starting the race with my daughter @graciebrns and hugging her after she crossed the finish line of her first marathon at 18! Beyond proud of us all, Team. Thank you to everyone who supported us in every way you did. This one will be tough to beat!"

Marcus Mumford © Getty Images Mumford & Sons frontman Marcus Mumford ran his first marathon in 2021, raising money for Children in Conflict. He finished the race in three hours, 53 minutes, and 22 seconds. "Saw the best of NYC yesterday," he wrote in an Instagram Story the next day. "Deeply grateful for a lovely day off. People are awesome. Thank you so much to those who supported us, near and far. Now back to work."

Teri Hatcher © Zuma/Shutterstock 'Desperate Housewives' actress Teri Hatcher ran her first NYC Marathon in 2014 in five hours, six minutes, and 42 seconds. In 2018, she did it again in five hours, 51 minutes, and 21 seconds, but this time she was joined by her daughter, Emerson, who clocked in five seconds behind her. Speaking about her experiences running the marathon, Teri previously told Runner's World: "[Running] it's a struggle for me, so I wouldn't call myself a serious runner. I would call myself someone who tries to run because of the benefits afterward. It makes me feel good."

