Why midlife is my best life – my daily routine for feeling fabulous at 57

I know ageing is a gradual process, but it seemed that when I hit my 50s, I woke up one day and my boobs were having a secret meeting with my stomach.

One day I was a sprightly 49-year-old, looking years younger than my age; the next, nobody batted an eyelid when I said I had a 30-year-old daughter — in fact, I was often asked whether I was a grandmother yet.

I will always remember my nan telling a 20-something me that when she looked in the mirror, she got a shock at her reflection because, in her mind, she hadn't changed since her teens. I understand that now.

Lisa Barrett shares her recipe for midlife happiness

However, I have also come to realise that moaning about our dwindling collagen and grey chin hairs will get us nowhere but in a bad mood.

Flipping the script

Although some days it can be a challenge, I have begun to flip the script on ageing. Instead of dreading it, I've come to celebrate it. When we learn to do that, everything changes for the better.

Shifting my perspective on getting older has genuinely improved my life. It may sound corny, but many women don't get the privilege of reaching midlife, so however crinkly my reflection is in the morning, I express gratitude for the new day ahead.

Morning rituals in midlife

My old wakeup call used to be hitting the snooze button countless times before grabbing my phone to doomscroll, feeling worthless after watching Instagram videos of women my age who looked like they had perfect lives. Comparison-itis is a terrible start to the day. Thankfully, that's all changed.

I am definitely not one to tell you to wake up at 5am for a 5k hike and an ice-water bath — unless that's what makes your soul sparkle, in which case, go for it! I prefer a gentler, be-kind-to-yourself approach to mornings, and it makes such a difference. Here's how I wake up happy:

As soon as my eyes open, I play gentle music that I choose from my playlist the night before. Then, I spend five minutes sitting up against my pillows, doing a 3-4-5 breathing technique (inhale for three seconds, hold for four, exhale for five) to hold on to the feeling of calmness before the day starts.

Although I'm not a cold-shower kind of wellness chaser, I understand cold-water therapy's benefits. So, to get my dose of mood-boosting endorphins, I run a flannel under icy cold water and lay it on my face for 30 seconds. It's a great zingy wake-up for tired skin, tightens pores, and makes everything feel firmer.

Once dressed, I hydrate my body with a long glass of warm water and lemon, which helps improve energy levels, mood, and alertness. And although I'm a coffee fiend, I wait about 30-60 minutes before having a cup.

© Oleksandra Yagello Lisa starts her day with lemon water

Research shows our stress hormone cortisol is highest in the morning, and drinking caffeine straight away can spike it even more, leading to jitters, energy crashes and increased stress. I find giving my body time to wake up naturally with water first helps balance cortisol, keeping my energy more stable throughout the day.

Movement that fits into everyday life

In my 40s, I thought that if you didn't spend an hour sweating buckets on the treadmill at the gym, then it wasn't worth exercising. Now I know that movement doesn't have to be a chore — it can be fun and almost effortless when slotted into daily life.

Even if it wasn’t for my ball-of-energy Golden Retriever, Cosmo, a daily walk in nature is essential for making me feel good inside and out. Even on those rainy days when I'm not in the mood, I can leave the house feeling grumpy but guarantee that when I return after an hour or so, my mood and energy levels are elevated and I'm ready to start the day.

It's such a simple activity but pays huge wellbeing dividends, from improved cardiovascular health and weight management to reduced stress and enhanced mood.

Short bursts of movement throughout the day have been a habit I've developed over the last few months, and what a difference it's made! I use spare minutes to fit in fitness "snacks."

When the kettle is boiling, or dinner is in the oven, I do squats, push-ups against the kitchen counter, or hold a plank during a TV commercial. Standing on one leg for a minute while brushing my teeth is also something I try to remember. This is great for forcing your brain and muscles to work together to maintain stability, improving balance and strengthening core and leg muscles.

Unplugging for a restful night

Winding down in the evening is just as important as starting the day right. I rarely listen to the news or read the papers anymore — it's my way of protecting my mental health.

While I do love a funny meme and enjoy TikTok and Instagram for work and social connection, I make a conscious effort to switch off. By 9:30pm, my phone is on silent so I can ease into sleep without a head full of noise and notifications.

Before drifting off, I might play a sleep meditation or some peaceful music to relax, allowing my mind and body to fully recharge.

Feeling our best at any age

For me, midlife isn't about trying to turn back the clock — it's about embracing where we are and making choices that help us feel good inside and out.

© Instagram Lisa's feeling her best at 57

Yes, I have off days where I just want to eat chocolate and go back to bed, but by prioritising joy, movement and self-care most of the time, those days are now few and far between.

Ageing isn't something to fear; it's an opportunity to live with confidence, wisdom, and a whole lot of fun. I try to live by the motto that the best years aren't behind us — they're here right now and so far, it works for me!

