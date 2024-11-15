I tried to lose weight for 20 years - here's what finally helped me at 44

At 39, Rachael Sacerdoti felt she had spent her whole adult life trying and failing to get in shape.

Determined to make a change and stick to a healthy lifestyle, Rachel committed to five essential things she needed to become a healthier, more confident version of herself.

Now 44, Rachael is in the best shape of her life, and drawing from her own experience and expertise, she explains the essential things every woman should consider before embarking on a journey towards a fitter, more confident self.

Rachael works hard on her fitness and wellness routine

1. Protect your metabolism

Rachael emphasises the significance of preserving your metabolism — the engine that powers your body's functions — with a focus on maintaining muscle mass.

The formula is simple: more muscle equals a higher metabolism, leading to improved performance, better fat burning and an overall sense of wellbeing.

Without incorporating resistance training and adequate protein into your routine, you risk losing muscle mass and slowing down your metabolic rate, setting yourself up for a cycle of weight fluctuations in the long run.

Nutritionist and wellness coach Rachael Sacerdoti follows a strict daily routine

"If your routine doesn't involve resistance training, protein and a healthy dose of knowledge about how to build lean muscle mass, you're 100% going to lose muscle.

"You might lose weight overall, but what you're actually doing is hammering your metabolism (by losing muscle) and setting yourself up perfectly for the yo-yo effect," adds Rachael.

2. Prioritise your health

Rachael emphasises the importance of a balanced diet, regular exercise and self-care practices in promoting wellbeing.

Any weight loss approach should align with these fundamental principles to ensure that you're not only shedding pounds but also nurturing your overall health.

"We take our health for granted every day until we don't have it. Then we regret not doing more to look after it," she comments.

3. Be an example for your children

Being a positive role model for her kids is a source of pride for Rachael, who recognises the transformative impact of instilling healthy habits in her family.

By demonstrating healthy eating behaviours, enjoying treats in moderation and embracing daily movement, she hopes to impart invaluable life skills to her children that will benefit them in the long run.

© Oleg Breslavtsev Staying active is essential

"It wasn't always this way for me. When the kids were younger, there were weird fad diets (cabbage soup diet, anyone?), diet pills, and total food restrictions. Family meals where everyone else would eat apart from me, as I made up excuses to the kids why I wasn't joining in. I feel embarrassed looking back on it," says Rachael.

Before committing to any diet or weight loss plan, ask yourself, 'Would I want my children to follow this path' If not, it might be time to reassess your approach.

4. Maintainability and consistency

Weight loss is a journey with ups and downs, but consistency is key to long-term success. Rachael advises against extreme diets or erratic behaviours that lead to temporary results and eventual rebounding. Instead, opt for a sustainable program that enables you to make lasting changes and achieve your desired goals.

"It might not be sexy, but weight loss really is a marathon, not a sprint. Especially if you want to lose weight during menopause or perimenopause. Finding a pace that works for you and that you can maintain is a game changer," Rachael says.

5. Nourish your soul

Lastly, Rachael outlines that true transformation begins within, starting with rewiring your habits and mindset. Rather than succumbing to quick-fix diets that undermine your self-worth and confidence, focus on nourishing your soul, uplifting your spirit, and fostering positive mental shifts. By prioritising your inner wellbeing, you pave the way for a more profound and lasting physical transformation.

"Only once you've done this does a lasting physical change happen. This is also when the biggest feel-good factor kicks in. Your confidence soars and you're able to perform at a totally different level."

