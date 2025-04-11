I'm a bodybuilder at 43 - and I'm feeling better than ever

Over 20 years ago, Rajni Singh would never have believed that by the time she reached 43, calisthenics and bodybuilding would be part of her every day, never mind that she would balance a full-time job with becoming a certified nutritionist, online fitness coach, and speaker.

The Essex-based NHS primary care practice manager and mother of two suffered from chronic pain and battled with her health for many years. Now, as she enters her Second Act stronger and happier than ever, Rahni tells HELLO! how she got there.

© Daljeet Singh Rajni was effected by years of chronic pain

Rajni's health battle

Rajni's health battle started at a young age, dealing with undiagnosed polycystic ovary syndrome throughout her teenage years before being diagnosed in her late twenties. "My periods were always irregular, sometimes occurring only once every four to five months, and I suffered from excessive hair growth, severe acne, mood swings, and unexplained anxiety," she says. "At the time, I didn’t understand why my body felt different — it was only later that I learned PCOS had been affecting me for years."

© Daljeet Singh Rajni had to take control of her life

In her early thirties, chronic pain in her feet led to a scan revealing she had osteopenia. Around the same time, Rajni developed persistent pain in her glutes that worsened with sitting, which she learned were early signs of piriformis syndrome. "By 33, I started suffering from severe lower back pain and sciatica, which an MRI confirmed was due to bulging discs in my lower back," she says. "The pain radiated down my right leg, making even simple movements excruciating."

In 2015, Rajni's health battle escalated. She experienced shoulder impingement and despite steroid injections, the discomfort never fully left her.

Then came vertigo. Every morning, Rajni would wake up feeling like the world was spinning around her. "The hardest part of all of this wasn’t just the pain, but the lack of answers," she tells us. "I was passed between specialists — neurologists, ENT doctors, audiologists — yet no one could tell me exactly why I was experiencing these issues. I underwent countless scans, tests, and treatments, but there was no definitive cause for my conditions."

Struggling with her mental health

Her persistent health struggles started to take a toll on Rajni's mental health. "The anxiety of not knowing what was wrong or if I would ever feel better became overwhelming," she says. "I felt trapped in my own body, constantly questioning, 'Why me? How long will this go on?' and that fear slowly began to consume me."

© Daljeet Singh Rajni struggled with her mental health prior to her transformation

Anxiety and depression are mental health conditions Rajni was already familiar with. She experienced postnatal depression after giving birth to her first child at 24. However, her health battle affected her in ways she had never felt before.

"One night in 2019, I hit my lowest point. In a moment of complete despair, I attempted to take my own life," she explains. "It was a decision made in the depths of hopelessness, a reaction to years of silent suffering. I was rushed to the hospital, and when I woke up the next day, the weight of what I had done hit me like a wave.

"The shame. The regret. The realization of what I could have lost — especially the example I would have set for my children," she adds. "That moment forced me to face the truth: I couldn’t keep living this way."

A fresh start

Rajni re-evaluated everything. For the mother of two, this moment was a wake-up call that she couldn't ignore. In her search for answers, Rajni found a 12-week online transformation challenge. "I was inspired by the incredible stories of ordinary women, just like me, pushing their limits," she says. "It hit me — if they could do it, so could I."

© Daljeet Singh Rajni is stronger than ever

The challenge required serious commitment: structured meals, intense training, and discipline. "I hired a coach, and following his guidance was the turning point. The process wasn’t just about working out; it was about nourishing my body with the right food," she explains.

"I learned how the right nutrition could help reduce inflammation in my body, and how stress management (especially reducing cortisol levels) played a vital role in my overall well-being. By eating well, training hard, and focusing on sleep, I began to feel more in control of my body and mind."

An incredible transformation

After 12 weeks, Rajni barely recognised herself. She had made it into the top 50 out of 43,000 participants and had a taste for the confident person she could become: "That first taste of success gave me more confidence than I had in years: "The physical changes were visible, but it was the mental clarity, the discipline, and the confidence that really began to shape who I was becoming."

© Daljeet Singh Rajni can lift up her own body weight

At 40, Rajni took on a new challenge, entering the Miss Great Britain competition. With the support of her husband Daljeet, she broke boundaries, becoming the first South Asian woman born outside the UK to represent, coming in fourth place. Two years later, she reentered the fitness transformation challenge and won.

© Daljeet Singh Rajni's husband supported her in entering the Miss GB competition

It was realising that she could help women embarking on this journey – especially those heading towards menopause – that became Rajni's purpose. "I understood that I wanted to help other women transform their lives as well. Many women face similar challenges — regardless of their backgrounds or cultures," she says. "I realized that the same mindset shifts that had helped me could empower others to break free from their own barriers."

She trained to become a nutritionist and fitness coach. "Many of the women I coach resonate deeply with my story," Rajni says. "They see themselves in my struggles and triumphs, which creates a powerful connection.

© Daljeet Singh Rajni competed in the Miss GB competition

"Through my coaching, they’ve rediscovered their confidence and self-love. I empower them with knowledge, showing them that they don’t need to follow the latest trend to succeed."

She helps women while maintaining her own strict workout routine that got her to where she is now.

Becoming a bodybuilder

"Weight training became a crucial part of my healing process, as it helped me strengthen those weak muscles, which were the root cause of my pain. But beyond the physical aspect, weight training taught me something far more profound - the importance of building a muscle-mind connection," she explains. "For someone like me, struggling with anxiety and restless thoughts, this connection and breathing techniques helped me focus and practice mindfulness."

© Daljeet Singh Rajni's before and after her transformation

Calisthenics – a form of strength training that uses one's body weight as resistance – also makes Rajni feel powerful. "Growing up, I admired athletic women, and doing something like a pull-up seemed out of reach for me," she recalls.

© Daljeet Singh Rajni took her life into her own hands

"But that desire turned into a goal, and from there, I slowly progressed. I went from a single pull-up to mastering banded muscle-ups. Along the way, I set new challenges for myself, such as learning headstands and handstands, which pushed me even further."

Now, her training is structured around a split of push days, pull days, and leg days, rooted in traditional weight training.

Looking to the future

On tough days, those closest to her, including her husband, children, and in-laws, as well as her brother and father back home in India and close friend Dr. Noreen Tariq, keep her going.

© Daljeet Singh Rajni's challenge has been as much mental as it has been physical

As she continues through her mid-life journey, Rajni looks forward to the future.

"I’ve learned that aging absolutely doesn’t mean slowing down or letting go of what you love," she says. "If anything, it’s about reconnecting with the things that bring you joy and embracing the woman you are becoming. Aging is about staying true to yourself, not seeking validation from others, and owning every stage of life with confidence."