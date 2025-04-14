I’m stronger than ever at 71 - here's my weekly routine

At 71, Carole Munro has had two hip replacements – and is waiting on a third – but she hasn't let this stop her from becoming the strongest she has ever been.

Despite having lived an active lifestyle for her whole life, playing squash during her four years in the army and running triathlons, it was getting into weight training that was the biggest game-changer for Carole.

"I used to get back pain, but that's gone since I started weight training seriously,” she tells HELLO!. "I used to do weights classes at the local gym, but my son Stuart is an F45 trainer and invited me to join his sessions and that was when I became hooked.

Carole is feeling stronger than ever at 71

"Now I have a barbell in my living room! Weight training gives me a buzz and helps me stay flexible when I am playing with the grandkids. Running with them or picking them up is easier now I can deadlift my own body weight!"

Trying something new

“When Stuart invited me to try F45 Surbiton, where he trains, I was initially worried that I would be surrounded by super fit people, but I was made to feel so welcome and I didn't find it daunting after that first session.

“Everyone was super helpful, and the studio was buzzing throughout the session with a real sense of community. I also love that I can train with my son or his fiancée, we just lift different weights but do the same workout.”

Carole was daunted before trying F45 and Hyrox

Her training at F45 encouraged Carole to take part in the fitness competition Hyrox, which she says is a great combination of cardio and strength – with more of the competitions on the horizon.

"I want to do well at the Hyrox World Championships in Chicago in June and eventually I'd love to do a Hyrox Doubles with my granddaughter who's currently 11, so I need to keep training for another five years at least!"

Stronger than ever

Now feeling her strongest, Carole shares her weekly fitness routine, noting that twice a week she swims in the North sea, all year round.

Monday: Morning weight training and a running club in the evening

Tuesday: I go for a long cycle

Wednesday: 5 km run with my Turriff Run club

Thursday: Weight training

Friday: Friday is rest day, but still includes a sea swim

Saturday: Local parkrun

Sunday: Sea swim

Supplement support

To complement her busy exercise schedule, Carole has a strong supplement routine, including creatine, whey protein, electrolytes, glucosamine for bones, cod liver oil and vitamin D, plus she stopped drinking alcohol in December 2024 after qualifying for Hyrox’s world championship.

Carole has found strength training helpful for back pain

Inspiring others



"For other women considering taking on weight training, I definitely recommend starting it as soon as possible to help you stay well when you're older," Carole encourages. "Strength training is so important for bone density, body shape and for your mental wellbeing. I'd highly recommend getting a coach or joining F45 class to do the Hyrox classes, so you can be sure you're doing it correctly from the off."