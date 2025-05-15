I've run the London Marathon twice - here's everything I'd tell a first-timer

When I signed up for my second London Marathon, I thought I knew what I was getting myself into. I’d done it before, after all. But if there’s one thing I’ve learned across both 26.2-mile journeys, it’s this: the marathon distance always humbles you. That’s also what makes it so magical.

London Marathon 2025 was one of the hottest on record. Seasoned runners DNF-ed (did not finish), others walked the final miles, and some - myself included - had to dig deeper than ever before. But despite (and maybe because of) the heat, the challenge, and the sheer chaos of running with 50,000 other people, I wouldn’t change a thing.

Whether you’re a first-timer or a returning runner like I was, here’s everything I’d want you to know.

You don't have to be fast to belong

© Georgia Brown I ran my second London Marathon in 2025 and it was my hardest race yet

This might sound obvious, but it’s easy to forget in the marathon build-up. You scroll through endless tempo run stats on Instagram and get swept up in paces and plans. Me? I run on feel. I may have put in months of hard work into a training plan, but that doesn't mean I get caught up in chasing split times.

The London Marathon isn’t just for sub-3-hour runners. It’s for people who run because they love it, or they're running for charity, and you’ll feel that energy in every mile - from the iconic runner in the rhino costume to the thousands of strangers shouting your name.

Respect the distance

© Getty More than 50,000 runners took on the London Marathon in 2025

Marathon day 2025 was hot. There were ambulances on the course, runners collapsing, and more walking than I’d ever seen. It was a stark reminder: 26.2 miles isn’t just a long run -it’s a beast that demands respect.

Hydration matters. Fuelling matters. Listening to your body really matters. I slowed down early, took walk breaks, and chucked water over my head at every chance. It wasn’t my fastest race, but it was probably my smartest.

London crowds will carry you

The London crowd is unmatched. From the steel drums in Greenwich to the roar at Tower Bridge, there wasn’t a single quiet stretch. People handed out sweets, orange slices, and encouragement like confetti. I high-fived toddlers, danced through hydration stations, and cried in the final mile because the love from the sidelines was that overwhelming.

And then there’s London itself. In my (admittedly biased) opinion, it’s the best city in the world to run through. You glide past history passing Cutty Sark, Big Ben, and Buckingham Palace as you hit the final mile. The TCS London Marathon organisers make it seamless: from the water stations to the volunteer support, every detail is considered. The energy, the safety, the celebration - it’s world-class. If you ever want to fall in love with London again, run it.

Here’s exactly what I wore on race day - and why it worked

I’ve tested a lot of kit over the years, and on race day, you need stuff you trust. Here’s what I wore and why I loved it:

Running the London Marathon is a privilege and one I don’t take for granted. It's emotional, exhausting, and exhilarating all at once. No matter how your day goes, just showing up and giving it your best is enough.

Because when you hit mile 25, legs screaming and heart wide open, you’ll understand: this isn’t just a race. It’s a celebration of everything your body and mind can do. If you're lucky enough to secure a ballot entry for 2026, lace up, trust yourself, and run your heart out. I’ll be cheering for you.