Joan Collins' 'committed' fitness routine to keep her doing the splits at 92

Dame Joan Collins marks a milestone on Friday as she celebrates her 93rd birthday. A star of the silver screen since her breakout as the evil Princess Nellifer in 1955's Land of the Pharaohs, the stage and film actress has cemented herself as one of the greats.

A regular at glamorous evening events in London, Joan has maintained an active lifestyle that keeps her feeling and looking fit and well ahead of her birthday. Now, personal trainer and founder of Ladies Who Crunch, Nancy Best, gives us the lowdown on the star's fitness regimen that keeps her partying (and able to do the splits) all night long.

How does Dame Joan maintain this flexibility in her 90s?

Joan has disclosed on numerous occasions that she is still able to do the splits. "I do the splits very easily," she highlighted during an interview on BBC Radio 4 Woman's Hour. However, achieving this daring move at 92 is no mean feat.

© Camilla Morandi/Shutterstock Joan Collins in the splits in 2001

"Being able to do advanced movements like the splits doesn’t happen without consistent commitment to flexibility, stability and strength," Nancy tells us. "Her blended training approach, combining low-impact cardio like swimming with resistance training sessions with her personal trainer, plays a role in maintaining sufficient mobility and muscle mass for these kinds of exercises."

A helping hand

Joan attributes her fitness to one key individual – her physiotherapist. "I've been working out with a physiotherapist, which I highly recommend for older men and women who want to stay fit, she told My Weekly magazine.

© Getty Joan Collins stetching in Pilates in 1976

"Half an hour a day is mostly what I do and I've found that it gives me energy," Nancy explains what areas her therapist will prioritise to keep her agile.

"Joan's physiotherapist will focus on restoring, maintaining, and improving movement and function within Joan’s body," the personal trainers says.

© Getty Joan Collins stretching in 1994

"She’s had a back injury in the past, so it’s likely that rehabilitation of the spine and surrounding joints will be a priority for these sessions. Physiotherapists often perform sports massage and assisted stretches on clients, which is a great way for Joan to relieve tension and improve her range of motion."

Recovering from her back injury

It is her back injury that changed Joan's approach to fitness. "My exercise regime has changed a lot over the years. I was very active as a young girl," the actress told Platinum magazine.

© Getty Joan Collins has maintained an active lifestyle since she was young

"From the time I was 16, I went to discotheques, dance halls, and nightclubs and danced the night away for hours and hours. After that, I did a lot of gym work and Pilates, but as you get older, you cannot put that amount of stress on your body, so I've cut down exercise significantly. I would still like to dance more, but nobody seems to do that anymore."

"Last year, I had a serious problem with my back. I had a trapped nerve and I couldn't function for about two months, but with physiotherapy, I have thankfully been able to totally recover," she added.

© Instagram Joan is feeling fabulous at 92

Her physiotherapist will focus on restoring, maintaining, and improving movement and function within Joan’s body. She’s had a back injury in the past, so it’s likely that rehabilitation of the spine and surrounding joints will be a priority for these sessions. Physiotherapists often perform sports massage and assisted stretches on clients, which is a great way for Joan to relieve tension and improve her range of motion.

Devising an appropriate fitness regimen in your nineties

Nancy tells us that staying physically active, maintaining strength, and preserving mobility are essential at every stage of life. "As we grow older, regular movement becomes even more important for reducing pain and enhancing quality of life," she says.

© Instagram Nancy says "as we grow older, regular movement becomes even more important"

"In fact, a growing body of research shows that exercise can help extend our lifespan. One study published in The BMJ found that engaging in muscle-strengthening activities was linked to a 10 percent to 17 percent lower risk of death from all causes, as well as reduced rates of cardiovascular disease, cancer, diabetes, and lung cancer.

© Instagram Joan sees a physiotherapist

Nancy adds: "Women, in particular, may lose as much as 20 percent of their bone density within just five to seven years after menopause. During this time, bones break down more quickly than the body can rebuild them, leading to increased fragility and a higher risk of fractures.

"This elevated risk of osteoporosis makes it especially important for postmenopausal women (in their fifties and beyond) to engage in low-impact strength training. This type of training helps maintain muscle mass and provides crucial support to the joints, without risking injury from high-impact exercise like running."

Exercise like Joan

Nancy says that maintaining fitness at 90 comes down to three fundamental pillars – strength, mobility, and conditioning.

© Michael Buckner Joan Collins looks incredible at 90 years of age

Here she breaks down the benefits of this approach:

Nancy Best's guide to fitness at 90 Strength training involves exercises that improve muscle strength and endurance by working against resistance (such as dumbbells). It helps build lean muscle, boost metabolism, support joint health, and improve overall physical function.

Mobility is functional stretching that improves the range of motion and control of your joints and muscles. It helps to reduce stiffness, prevent injuries, and support better movement in daily life.

Conditioning is any form of exercise that develops your cardiovascular fitness, with aerobic movements that elevate your heart rate and release endorphins.