Joan Collins, 91, blows fans away with head-turning transformation

Joan Collins took fans by surprise on Thursday when the former Dynasty star shared the first-look photos of herself in the upcoming film, The Bitter End.

The 91-year-old star will be playing Wallis Simpson, the wife of King Edward VIII, and the reason that the royal abdicated from the throne in 1936, less than a year into his rule. Joan looked so different in the first-look image, hiding her eyes behind a pair of round sunglasses and styling out a form-flattering green coat with fur cuffs.

The biggest change was in her hairstyle; Joan is known for her signature bouffant hairstyle, but as Wallis, her hair was styled into a stunning updo.

Joan looked so different in the images View post on Instagram

In her caption, Joan shared: "In production for 'The Bitter End', I'm delighted to post the official 'first look' photograph of Wallis Simpson, the Duchess of Windsor, and her scheming lawyer, Maitre Suzanne Blum in the garden of her villa in #paris. Under Mike Newell's legendary direction, this is a truly exciting production.

"Produced by @johngorestudios 'The Bitter End' is being showcased at @festivaldecannes by @embankmentfilms."

© WireImage Joan will be taking on the role of Wallis Simpson

Fans were blown away by the transformation, as one enthused: "Wonderful, you look super. Can't wait!" and a second posted: "WOW JUST WOW. An icon plays a legend or is that a legend playing an icon? Either way: WOW!"

A third penned: "Wow! I didn't recognise JC! The makeup team / costume / hair must be absolutely amazing/stunned at the transformation into Wallis…! Unbelievable, can't wait," and a fourth added: "Brilliant, cannot wait to see this."

© AFP via Getty Images Fans were blown away by the star's transformation

Many other fans started sharing their beliefs that the actress could possibly scoop an Academy Award for her role in the upcoming film.

The Bitter End

The film, which doesn't currently have a release date, stars Joan as Wallis Simpson and Isabella Rossellini as her lawyer, Suzanne Blum.

Towards the end of Wallis' life, Suzanne assumed power of attorney over Wallis. She has since sold items belonging to the Duchess of Windsor to her friends for below market value and has since been accused of exploiting Wallis.

© Topical Press Agency Wallis was married to King George VIII

Speaking about taking on the role, Joan said: "I am thrilled about the challenge of playing this iconic woman in a previously untold story."

She continued: "It's the true story of the last years of the Duchess of Windsor after the Duke dies. She was abused by this woman who took her over and took away her objects, her money, and left her practically destitute.

© Fox Photos Wallis died in seclusion

"You see her first of all when she's full of pep and she’s got her young acolytes around her, then bit by bit she is destroyed by circumstances. It's a very good script and it's a great part for me. I've always been fascinated by Wallis, because I think she was unfairly treated."