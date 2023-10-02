Joan Collins, 90, is a flexible queen in epic splits photos

Joan Collins never fails to impress with her lively nature, regularly wowing her fans when it comes to her energy aged 90 – and this week she revealed she's still super flexible.

During an interview on BBC Radio 4 Woman's Hour, Joan revealed: "I do the splits very easily," in relation to being asked if she'd do Strictly, which has seen 78-year-old Angela Rippon impressive with her flexibility.

Joan shot down the suggestion that she'd appear on the BBC show, sharing she's been asked several times. "Are you kidding? No way! I've been asked to do it several times," she admitted.

© Instagram Joan Collins is in fabulous shape

Despite Joan unlikely to treat fans to recent photos of herself in the splits, Lorraine Kelly uncovered a few on Monday's edition of her talk show, sharing that she'd love to see Joan on the show.

© Camilla Morandi/Shutterstock Joan Collins in the splits in 2001

© Getty Joan Collins stretching in 1994

© Getty Joan Collins stetching in Pilates in 1976

On how she maintains her age-defying figure, Joan has given insights in the past. When she was 81 the actress said she worked out twice with a personal trainer and swam every day.

As for her legs, the star told You Magazine: "I’m fortunate to have inherited my mother’s legs. She was a dancer,"

Sharing an insight into her strict diet, Joan revealed: "Eat junk food and you will look like junk! Eating avocados, salmon, nuts and fresh vegetables really does help your complexion.

"As for your body, use it or lose it! So many people ask me, ‘How do you do it?’ I believe firmly in portion control as well as exercise. When I’m in London, I have a personal trainer – or should that be personal tyrant? – who comes twice a week.

"In the summer I swim every day and I am always on the move. I don’t deny myself anything – I’m a chocoholic – but I believe that moderation is key."

Joan's routine has kept her in good health, only a back problem in 2022, which physiotherapy helped.

The Dynasty actress also had Covid twice, saying the second time it was "like a cold", but the first time around it was bad.

Joan's excellent health doesn't run in the family, sadly, with her sister Jackie dying of breast cancer.

In an interview with The Times, Joan lamented that her sister had not gone for her breast cancer tests, explaining: "My baby sister dies and from something that she didn't have to die from. It's not like she got knocked down by a bus. Our mother died of breast cancer, so you go and you have tests every year, which is what I did and do. And she didn't.

"She felt a lump and she didn't do anything about it, which really is a lesson to all women," Joan continued.

