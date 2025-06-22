Flying, falling, teeth falling out? Here’s what your dreams are trying to tell you

Have you ever woken up from a dream and felt like it was trying to tell you something? Well, it probably was, according to Theresa Cheung, a spiritual expert and dream decoding expert who makes regular TV appearances and is author of more than 100 books.

© Kelly Shroades “Interpret your dreams exactly as you would for a bonkers poem you got for your GCSE English literature,” advises Theresa

“I have a theory that the reason we sleep is because we urgently need to dream,” says Theresa - nicknamed 'The Queen of Dreams' - as we sit down to chat about her latest book The Akashic Records.

“It's not that we need rest, because we're very active in our sleep. We fidget physically, we dream, our brain's on fire.

"But I think when you get tired at night or during the day, it's because you need to reconnect with your soul and have a dream - to get an overview, a snapshot, of where we’re at in life and where we’re progressing.”

So how do we decode these hidden messages? And what do they mean? Theresa explains that there are common symbols people should be looking out for.

“Consistently the top ten dreams don’t vary, which shows how universal and archetypal they are, regardless of country, culture, race, religion,” she says

What do common dreams mean?

Theresa is a regular guest on TV shows including 'This Morning'

Falling

“This dream suggests a lot of us are feeling unsupported. When you think of the symbolism, you’re unsupported, there’s nothing to grasp onto, right?

"And I always say when people have that dream, which they do frequently - go and revisit that dream when you're awake, and re-script it.

"So instead of panicking when you're falling, you're flying. You can unconsciously re-script these fears that are limiting you.

"And that's the beauty of dreams, you can re-enter them in the daydreaming state, think about them and think, 'Well, how can I make them more positive?'

"It's very subtle, but very, very powerful. At the deepest level, you're telling yourself everything's going to be OK.”

© Getty Images Flying dreams are very common. "They suggest you need to rise above and see the bigger picture of your life," says Theresa

Flying

“I love flying dreams because they suggest you need to rise above and see the bigger picture of your life.”

Teeth falling out

“Classic. Even more common in this day and age where we're all mini superstars on our social media feeds, concerned about our appearances, how we look and ageing.

"But I also feel that the biggest message of teeth falling out dreams is communication. Where in your waking life - because it will be current, in the last day or two - have you been toothless or not assertive? Is there something you should have said that you didn't?”

Finding a secret room

“This is another very common dream – and the symbolism of that is obviously untapped potential. There's something hidden within you that you need to explore more deeply.”

© Nina Duncan Theresa is the author of more than 100 books

Being chased

“This often happens in a nightmare, but nightmares are just transformative dreams.

"They are precious gifts and offer tremendous transformative power because your dreaming mind is trying to shock you to remember it.

"It's fed up sending you images of butterflies and fairies, and you've not remembered them, but you will remember when you have a nightmare. It’s nasty, it's shocking, and the dream is saying: ‘Job done, right, they're going to think about my meaning!’

"And if you're being chased by something in a dream, what you need to do is re-script that dream.

"You need to turn around and see what it is you're running from - because you're running from something that you're oppressing or denying, and you need to open up conversation with whatever it is - even if you don't know what it is, and have compassion for it.

"That's often what our fears want; they want to be understood, they want to be heard, and then they lose their power.”

© Getty Images A dream about being late is "basically FOMO, fear of missing out," she says

Being late

“This is basically FOMO, fear of missing out. It’s also fear of what other people think about us.”

How to interpret other dreams

If your dream isn’t listed here don’t worry; Theresa has a top tip for decoding all manner of dreams.

“Interpret your dreams exactly as you would for a bonkers poem you got for your GCSE English literature,” she advises.

“When the teacher gave you a list of things like symbols, similes, metaphors, pathetic fallacy, alliteration - there you are, you've got the meaning, and there's no right or wrong.

"You will know when the meaning is right, because you'll get a eureka moment. And typically it will surprise you.

Theresa is also an in-demand speaker

"And if a dream interpretation drags you down, it's the incorrect interpretation, because this is a message from your soul, your higher self, who wants to pull you forward, help you evolve and find deeper meaning.”

We were chatting to Theresa to celebrate the launch of her latest book The Akashic Records – Open the Book of Your Soul and Discover Your True Purpose – which is out now, published by Octopus Books.

In it, Theresa talks readers through various ways in which they can access their own Akashic Records.

© Getty Images We all dream. But how do we know what our dreams are trying to tell us?

What are the Akashic Records?

“The Akashic Records are an endless energetic library that records your soul’s journey through life.

"All your experiences – past, presenter and future – are written in this plane,” explains the Sunday Times best selling author, who has a degree in Theology and English from Kings College, Cambridge University and frequently collaborates with leading scientists and neuroscientists researching consciousness.

© Kelly Shroads An Akashic Records reading "gives our life meaning," says Theresa

So why would we want to access them? And lots of people are; it’s become something of an alternative therapy, with many turning to Akashic Records readings to clarify their life’s path.

“Because it gives our lives meaning,” she explains. “It makes us more self-aware. Otherwise, our life is a series of check boxes.

"When people come to me, when they talk about their lives, it's like, ‘Well, I did all the right things. I went to university or college, or trained. I got a job, I've got a lovely family, children, but I feel empty’.

"Right? That's why it's so important. Because an Akashic Records reading will show you how to bring a sense of meaning and fulfilment to your life.

"I mean, inner peace is the new success. It doesn't matter how rich and beautiful and talented and popular you are, if you feel empty on the inside out.”

To read more about dreams and the Akashic records, pick up a copy of The Akashic Records: Open the Book of Your Soul and Discover Your True Purpose - on sale now.