How to manifest your dream life in 5 simple steps

Everyone has heard of manifestation and the law of attraction. But not everyone knows exactly how to harness their power to create the life of their dreams.

If that sounds like you, then read on – as best-selling author Emma Mumford, the UK’s leading manifestation expert – sat down exclusively with HELLO! to talk us through five simple steps to manifest your dream life, starting from today.

"There are no limits to what you can manifest," says Emma, whose new book ‘Aligned Abundance: Release Expectations, Become Magnetic and Manifest the Life of Your Dreams’ is out now. "You can manifest materialistic things like a job, a promotion, a car, a partner, a house, holidays, whatever your heart desires, but you can also manifest healing, love, or happiness or joy. There are no limits.

"And you can use manifestation and the law of attraction to bring these things into your life."

Aligned Abundance is on sale now

In her new book, Emma, whose podcast Aligned Abundance is a number one spirituality podcast on iTunes, gives tried-and-tested methods to magnetise abundance in all areas of life by tapping into aligned abundance. But what exactly is that?

"Good question!" she smiles. "Aligned abundance to me is manifesting abundance that is in alignment with what you want to achieve.

"So it feels good, it feels in alignment. It represents what you and your soul want to manifest in this lifetime. The law of attraction is the energetic law that determines like attracts like. So what we put out into the universe is what we receive back."

In real terms, we all know what this looks like.

"We've all had those experiences in our life where we put something positive out there; we compliment someone or something positive happens, and then more positive things happen and at the end of the day we just feel like, 'Wow, this has really been a good day! Loads of things have gone right!’

"And on the flip side, we've all experienced those days where something annoying happens, and we go and tell somebody or we just feel that frustration and we really let it fester, and then by the end of the day we're ready for a glass of wine and can’t wait for the day to be over."

She adds: "This is manifestation in action. Our thoughts, our words and our energy create our reality."

So, if we’re ready to start using the law of attraction to create our dream life, what shall we do? Here are Emma’s five top tips…

1. Set your goals

"First of all, get clear on what you want," says Emma, who is also an award-winning life coach and speaker. "That is always the starting pillar of where am I now? I always love pulling up a life wheel – you can get them off Google really easily - because it just allows you to go through each area of your life and rate it out of ten.

"You just get really honest with yourself, and you can see a real visual representation of your fulfillment, of your happiness, and of your alignment. And from there you can then start to set some goals, like ‘OK, if my personal life doesn't feel good, how can I improve that?’

“So really deciding what you want to change, what you want to shift and what doesn't feel good is a great place to start."

2. Take action

"Manifestation is not just about the universe doing it all and you going 10% of the way. We all know those lottery players who are like, ‘I'm gonna win the lottery’, but they don't even buy a ticket. You've got to be in it to win it - which is literally the lottery's tagline!

"So putting yourself in the field of opportunity and possibility is important. If you were trying to manifest a job, for example, you have to tell people, you have to apply for jobs, and go to those interviews. And that is what aligned action is; putting yourself out there to be met by the opportunities that you are attracting into your life."

3. Find joy

"Joy is always my ultimate tip for manifesting, because joy is the ultimate creator," explains the law of attraction YouTuber, who adds that this is the best possible time of year to start a manifestation practice.

"So once you've decided what you want to manifest, what you want to improve from where you are to where you want to go, and you've taken that action - get joyful. When you raise your vibration, raise your frequency and tap into joy, miracles are going to happen. You're going to start seeing aligned abundance, maybe unexpected abundance, pour into your life in weird and wonderful ways.

"Tapping into that joy is such an important piece, so that you are that magnet to all forms of abundance coming into your life and you're in that flow of magnetism, and feeling good within yourself as well."

4. Gratitude

The next tip is gratitude. “I can't not include gratitude because it is, as we know, the biggest key to manifestation. What you give thanks for multiplies. And gratitude is just a fantastic practice to ground you, to send you, to realign you, and just bring you back into your center.

"Maybe you've felt a bit of lack recently or you're feeling frustrated that it's not turning up as quickly as you'd hoped, or it feels far away, your desire or the life that you want. So gratitude really helps you to tap back into that present moment, helps you get grateful for all the blessings and abundance you do have here and now, and it also shifts your reality as well."

Emma offers a relatable example of this. "I get a lot of people say that they're in toxic work environments, for example," she says. "And I say, 'The dream job is never going to manifest until you're grateful for the toxic job'.

And obviously people look at me very weirdly when I say this because they're like, 'Why would I be grateful for that?' But, you know, when you flip it into the fact it's putting food on your table, you have a car that is being paid for by this job, you have an income coming in to pay for your house, to pay for your holidays and all the things that you want to do, there will be positives and reasons to be grateful, even if it's not obvious.

“That’s why we've got to dig deep sometimes, especially in those situations that don't feel positive. So when you can shift your mindset into being grateful, no matter how bad things get, that's where the real miracles and shifts come in."

5. Enjoy the process

"I think so many people are set on, 'Well, I want to manifest my best life and I'm going to do it' – and we 100% need that motivation. But enjoy the process as well. It's not just about the end goal or the manifestation. There's so much beauty in the journey and life is happening now. It's not happening when you manifest the dream life.

"When you get into the present moment and embody that abundance here and now, that is what is the ultimate magnet to that dream life."

Aligned Abundance: Release Expectations, Become Magnetic and Manifest the Life of Your Dreams by Emma Mumford is on sale now. Visit emmamumford.co.uk