General Hospital star, 71, left unable to walk after 'botched' surgery

Kin Shriner is on the road to recovery.

The General Hospital alum, who left the show last year, revealed that he is in the midst of rehabilitation after a "botched" surgery on his foot last year left him unable to walk.

The Port Charles actor then went on to thank fellow General Hospital alum John Stamos for finding him the correct doctor to fix it.

© Getty Kin in April of last year

In a video shared last week on Twitter, now known as X, Kin shared that a "year ago tomorrow, I had some arrogant surgeon give me a subtalar fusion. And he botched it."

Per the Mayo Clinic, in an ankle fusion, "a surgeon roughens the ends of the damaged bones and then fastens them together with metal plates and screws. During the healing process, the damaged bones fuse together into one combined bone."

"So for six months, I basically couldn't walk," Kin went on, before revealing: "So then John Stamos, my good pal, sent me over to his guy at Cedars Sinai. He redid it."

© Getty With John in 1982

Filming from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, he added: "So I'm down here in old Fort Lauderdale rehabbing this foot, every day. Every day so that I can get mobile."

"I'm getting attendance records at this Powerhouse Gym. You gotta get it back. Something goes wrong, you fix it. Or you try to. Anyway, that's what I've been up to," he further shared.

© Getty On General Hospital with Kathleen Gati

Kin added in his caption: "News flash from Fla Scotty @GeneralHospital. Not just eating glazed donuts he working hard to fix foot and get back to Vespa and all other things !!!!!!" and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and wish him a speedy recovery.

"Had subtalar fusion 18 months ago at HSS NY. It's a tough recovery!" one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Prayers going up for quick recovery," and: "This 50 plus year fan misses [your General Hospital character] Scotty & wants to send you healing thoughts for your foot! I also miss you so much on General Hospital," as well as: "Most people don't know how horrible of an injury this is to recover from, especially since it takes away your mobility. Wishing you a blessed recovery. Hang in there."

© Getty Some of the GH cast in 2022

Kin is best known for his role as Scott Baldwin on General Hospital, which he joined in 1977 and was a part of for nearly 2,000 episodes, as well as on the spin-off Port Charles, which ran for three seasons, 1,537 episodes, from 1997 to 2003.

In the decades he was on General Hospital, he took occasional hiatuses, and appeared on other soap operas such as The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless.