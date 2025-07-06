Skip to main contentSkip to footer
General Hospital star, 71, left unable to walk after 'botched' surgery
Subscribe
General Hospital star, 71, left unable to walk after 'botched' surgery
Kin Shriner signs autographs at The Hollywood Show held at Westin LAX Hotel on July 8, 2017 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images

General Hospital star, 71, left unable to walk after 'botched' surgery

Kin Shriner shared a health update after a revision surgery

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Kin Shriner is on the road to recovery.

The General Hospital alum, who left the show last year, revealed that he is in the midst of rehabilitation after a "botched" surgery on his foot last year left him unable to walk.

The Port Charles actor then went on to thank fellow General Hospital alum John Stamos for finding him the correct doctor to fix it.

Kin Shriner attends the "Sabrina" screening during the 2024 TCM Classic Film Festival at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 21, 2024 in Hollywood, California© Getty
Kin in April of last year

In a video shared last week on Twitter, now known as X, Kin shared that a "year ago tomorrow, I had some arrogant surgeon give me a subtalar fusion. And he botched it."

Per the Mayo Clinic, in an ankle fusion, "a surgeon roughens the ends of the damaged bones and then fastens them together with metal plates and screws. During the healing process, the damaged bones fuse together into one combined bone."

"So for six months, I basically couldn't walk," Kin went on, before revealing: "So then John Stamos, my good pal, sent me over to his guy at Cedars Sinai. He redid it."

John Stamos and Kin Shriner in 1982© Getty
With John in 1982

Filming from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, he added: "So I'm down here in old Fort Lauderdale rehabbing this foot, every day. Every day so that I can get mobile."

"I'm getting attendance records at this Powerhouse Gym. You gotta get it back. Something goes wrong, you fix it. Or you try to. Anyway, that's what I've been up to," he further shared.

KATHLEEN GATI, KIN SHRINER on General Hospital, 2022© Getty
On General Hospital with Kathleen Gati

Kin added in his caption: "News flash from Fla Scotty @GeneralHospital. Not just eating glazed donuts he working hard to fix foot and get back to Vespa and all other things !!!!!!" and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and wish him a speedy recovery.

"Had subtalar fusion 18 months ago at HSS NY. It's a tough recovery!" one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Prayers going up for quick recovery," and: "This 50 plus year fan misses [your General Hospital character] Scotty & wants to send you healing thoughts for your foot!  I also miss you so much on General Hospital," as well as: "Most people don't know how horrible of an injury this is to recover from, especially since it takes away your mobility. Wishing you a blessed recovery. Hang in there."

JASON BEAUBIAN, PARRY SHEN, KELLY THIEBAUD, KATHLEEN GATI, CASSANDRA JAMES, MAURICE BENARD, CYNTHIA WATROS, ROGER HOWARTH, KIRSTEN STORMS, KIN SHRINER on general Hospital, 2022© Getty
Some of the GH cast in 2022

Kin is best known for his role as Scott Baldwin on General Hospital, which he joined in 1977 and was a part of for nearly 2,000 episodes, as well as on the spin-off Port Charles, which ran for three seasons, 1,537 episodes, from 1997 to 2003.

In the decades he was on General Hospital, he took occasional hiatuses, and appeared on other soap operas such as The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless.

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Health & Fitness
See more
Read More