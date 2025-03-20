1000-Lb sisters' Amanda Halterman showcases body transformation after weight loss — photos

The 1,000-Lb. Sisters are on their own personal health journeys, and it is paying off.

Shortly after the TLC star Tammy Slaton shared photos of her impressive weight loss, her sister Amanda Halterman also shared photos of her own recent body transformation.

The Slaton sisters first came into the spotlight when their TLC show launched in 2020; it has since premiered six seasons, and the two have lost around 500 pounds.

This week, Amanda took to Instagram and shared a round of photos that highlighted much of that 500 pound weight loss.

In the photos, she is getting her nails done at a salon, wearing black leggings paired with a hot pink t-shirt and gray puffer jacket.

Amanda appeared to thank her partner Leonard Moore for the pampering, writing in one caption: "Leonard Moore had such a great time with you and your girls. Thank you so much, and: "@leonardemoore had such [a] great time hanging out with the kiddos and getting pampered," in another.

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post, and congratulate her on the weight loss.

"You look amazing. You've always kept it real which I love you for that. So happy to see you smiling," one wrote, as others followed suit with: "You look great Amanda!" and: "You go girl! Looking good!" as well as: "You look happy & healthy!"

In another recent Instagram post, a car selfie featuring Leonard, Amanda reflected on her past struggles with confidence, and her weight loss.

"I know what it’s like to struggle with self-confidence," she wrote, and seemingly referring to Leonard, added: "Mellow reminds me every day of how he sees me through his eyes, and it helps so much."

She went on: "Do you ever find it hard to see yourself the way others do? Or maybe it’s tough to fully accept the compliments you get?"

"I'm learning to love myself enough to accept both the compliments and the constructive criticism, and I can feel myself growing into the person I'm meant to be. I hope you're finding that too!" her message concluded.