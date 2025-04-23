Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jelly Roll claims this key item helped him lose 200lbs — but what do experts think?
Digital Cover health-and-fitness© Penske Media via Getty Images

The country star previously weighed 550 pounds

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York Writer
2 minutes ago
Jelly Roll has been on a long weight loss journey, and he is eager to share what has helped him through it.

The "I Am Not Okay" singer has always been candid about weighing over 500 pounds, and now that he has lost 200, he's equally as candid about how he has done it.

In addition to healthy eating and frequent exercise, there are several habits that have made it easier, among them: saunas.

SNL50: THE HOMECOMING CONCERT -- Pictured: Jelly Roll performs on Friday, February 14, 2025© Getty Images
Jelly has lost over 200 pounds

Speaking with People earlier this month ahead of running in the 2 Bears 5K at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California in May, Jelly, whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord, revealed that he recently lost another 70 pounds.

He then shared: "I've been really kicking [expletive], man. I'm doing two to three miles a day, four to six days a week," adding: "I'm doing 20 to 30 minutes in the sauna, six minutes in a cold plunge every day. I'm eating healthy right now."

"I was thinking, I plan on losing another 100, 100-and-something [pounds]. If I feel this good down this weight, man, I can only imagine what I'm going to feel like by the time I go on tour," he further said.

Jelly Roll performs during the Closing Ceremony of the 2025 Invictus Games, at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada. Picture date: Sunday February 16, 2025© PA Images via Getty Images
The rapper previously weighed over 500 pounds

Though the concept of a sauna can be traced back to as early as 2,000 BC, at-home saunas have become increasingly popular in recent years, and more recently, infrared sauna blankets have become an even easier way to partake in the habit.

Benny Rehwald, a sauna specialist and founder at Topture, says of using saunas to aid weight loss: "While saunas aren't a replacement for exercise, they can be a powerful complement to a wellness routine."

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO at the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards from Ford Center at The Star on May 16, 2024 in Frisco, Texas© Getty Images
He has been married to Bunnie Xo since 2016

He further explains: "The heat stimulates cardiovascular activity, boosts circulation, and promotes recovery, all of which support overall health. The elevated heart rate and sweating can contribute to modest calorie expenditure, making sauna sessions a useful addition to a calorie-deficient strategy."

jelly roll sitting next to daughter bailee ann both smiling© Getty Images
With his daughter Bailee Ann

"We also shouldn't overlook heat’s natural appetite-suppressing effect. Some studies support what many already notice anecdotally: we tend to eat less after a sauna session, similar to how appetite often decreases during hot summer days," he also pointed out.

As for the benefits of the increasingly popular infrared saunas, and their calorie-burning abilities, Topture states: "Infrared saunas, which use infrared heaters to emit infrared light experienced as radiant heat, are believed to offer enhanced calorie-burning benefits compared to traditional saunas."

"This belief is grounded in the way infrared heat penetrates more deeply into the body's tissues, potentially increasing core body temperature more efficiently and stimulating a more pronounced sweating response," it further notes.

