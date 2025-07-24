Simone Biles shares cheeky bikini photos from yacht — and her husband's reaction is priceless

Simone Biles knows how to do summer right!

This week, the Olympic gymnast got a rise out of both her fans as well as her husband Jonathan Owens as she shared a glimpse into her latest vacation.

She and the Chicago Bears player first met through dating app Raya shortly before the pandemic in 2020, and got engaged in February of 2022. They tied the knot with two weddings, one in Houston April 2023 and another in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, the following month.

Simone took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a photo of herself aboard a yacht, posing with the water behind her wearing a bright blue thong bikini with a white tank top.

She next shared a close-up of the embroidered text on her tank, "no crying on the yacht," followed by a selfie of her in a black bucket hat, highlighting her curled braids.

"No crying on the yacht," she repeated in her caption, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and rave over it, though first her husband wrote: "Sheesh baby I need you home asap!!!"

Others followed suit with: "UMMMM OK THE GOAT," and: "Simone is literally that girl!" as well as: "10s across the board."

Though Simone and her husband are typically based in Houston, right now Jonathan is back in Illinois for the start of the Bears' training camp, which began for rookies on July 19th, for veterans July 22nd, and the first practice open to the media was on July 23rd.

Jonathan signed with the Bears as a safety under a two-year contract just last year; he was with the Houston Texans from 2019 to 2022, then with the Green Bay Packers for the 2023 season.

And though for part of the year he is based in Chicago, the couple is still looking forward to putting down roots in Houston. Speaking with People earlier this year about the home building process, and whether her husband had vetoed much, Simone confessed: "Only the [homeowner association] has vetoed a lot of stuff," adding: "But other than that, I mean, I think we've done a good collab of what we wanted our house to look like."

"So hopefully we'll be able to move in soon," she continued, and maintained: "Hopefully very, very soon," before revealing they have been waiting to move in since before the 2024 Olympics in Paris last summer.

"We were supposed to be in before the Olympics, and unfortunately that wasn't the case," she shared, and that now they are "just waiting for the weather to die down. We're just… we'll see."