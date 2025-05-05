Simone Biles shares hopeful family update as she and husband prepare for next chapter

Simone Biles and her husband Jonathan Owens have a lot to look forward to from this next chapter of their lives.

The couple just celebrated their second wedding anniversary, and are currently in waiting mode to move into their dream home in Texas that is still being built.

Over the weekend, they stepped out for the famed Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky — in coordinating lilac outfits — and shared an update on how construction is coming along.

© Getty Simone and Jonathan at the Derby

Speaking with People, asked whether she and Jonathan, a safety for the Chicago Bears, had vetoed much, Simone confessed: "Only the [homeowner association] has vetoed a lot of stuff," adding: "But other than that, I mean, I think we've done a good collab of what we wanted our house to look like."

"So hopefully we'll be able to move in soon," she added, and maintained: "Hopefully very, very soon," before revealing they have been waiting to move in since before the 2024 Olympics in Paris last summer.

"We were supposed to be in before the Olympics, and unfortunately that wasn't the case," she shared, and that now they are "just waiting for the weather to die down. We're just… we'll see."

© Getty The Olympic gymnast gave the traditional "rider's up" call on Saturday

For the day at the races, Simone dazzled in a strapless, lilac mini dress adorned with purple rhinestones, which she paired with strappy silver heels and a dramatic fascinator. Meanwhile, Jonathan matched with her in an embroidered lilac jacket paired with white pants and sneakers, plus he topped the look off with a matching rhinestone hat.

It's a special, lowkey time for Simone and Jonathan, who are both on a break from their respective sports. The pair first met through dating app Raya shortly before the pandemic in 2020, and got engaged in February of 2022. They tied the knot with two weddings, one in Houston April 2023 and another in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, the following month.

© Instagram The couple recently went on a belated honeymoon

Earlier this year, Simone was celebrated at the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year, honoring her history-making performance at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, which came after a two-year break.

For the special moment, she had her husband by her side, plus her parents, Nellie and Ronald Biles, as well as former teammate Aly Raisman.

© Getty Images Simone at the 2024 Olympics

As for what's next, she has not confirmed retirement from the Olympics, but she previously told Sports Illustrated that it felt "greedy" to compete for more. "I've accomplished so much, there's almost nothing left to do, rather than to just be snobby and to try again and for what? I'm at a point in my career where I'm humble enough to know when to be done," she said.

"If you go back, you'll be greedy. Those are the consequences," she further noted, adding: "But that's also your decision to decide. What sacrifices would be made if I go back now? When you're younger, it's like, prom, college. Now it's like, starting a family, being away from my husband. What's really worth it?"