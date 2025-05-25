Christie Brinkley breaks silence on ex Billy Joel's brain disorder diagnosis in emotional tribute

Billy Joel has been flooded with love and support since revealing he was diagnosed with a brain condition called normal pressure hydrocephalus.

Among those supporters was his ex-wife Christie Brinkley, with whom he shares daughter Alexa Ray Joel, 39, and with whom he still has a close relationship 30 years after their divorce.

The "Just The Way You Are" singer has effectively cancelled all his forthcoming concerts, and shared in a statement: "This condition has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision, and balance. Under his doctor's instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period."

© Getty Christie and Billy were married for nine years

Supporting Billy, Christie, who was married to him from 1985 to 1994, shared a video of a previous Madison Square Garden concert of his that she attended with her daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook.

"Dear Billy," she began. "The whole Brinkley gang is sending you lots of love and good wishes for a full and speedy recovery."

"I was looking for some cute photos of you and Alexa to send you, when I came across this clip from a recent concert. It made me laugh… but it also reminded me of all the joy you create, and all the sensational sing a longs you've lead," she shared.

© Getty Images The former couple in 1987

The model continued: "You turn an arena of strangers into a living room full of friends as we all sway in unison," and emphasized: "I'm sure I'm speaking for everyone in that room when I say please take good care of yourself, we all want you back in that white hot spotlight."

"You're OUR piano man. And we're always in the mood for your melodies and we all hope you're feeling alright! We Love You, the kids, me and an arena or two!" she concluded.

© Getty With their daughter Alexa in 2011

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post with their own supportive messages. "I love and respect this family so much… what beautiful people you all are! And sending all the best energy to an American treasure," one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Get better Billy. I have a friend who had it and you can recover. Take it easy and heal," and: "Our super best thoughts to Billy. Sing those songs, and send good vibes everyone," as well as: "Sending warmest wishes to the inimitable incomparable Billy on his healing journey."

Christie and Billy's daughter Alexa also took to Instagram with her own tribute, sharing a drawing of a father and little daughter, and writing: "We love you and we got you, Pop! I just wanted to thank you all for the beautiful outpouring of love and support amid the recent news of My Father's health diagnosis."

© FilmMagic They still have a tight-knit friendship

"My Dad is the strongest and most resilient man I've ever known… and he's entirely committed to making a full recovery with ongoing physical-therapy treatments as he continues to regain his strength. The genuine care, empathy, and concern from everyone means so much to him… it means a lot to me, too."

In addition to Alexa, Billy is also a dad to daughters Della, nine, and Remy, seven, who he shares with his wife Alexis Roderick.