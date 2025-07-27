Phil Collins addresses hospitalization after confessing he's 'very sick'

Phil Collins is on the mend.

Over the weekend, reports circulated that the beloved "You'll Be in My Heart" singer had been hospitalized.

Some netizens went as far as to suggest that the Genesis alum, 74, was in hospice care, however that rumor has quickly been squashed.

© David Wolff - Patrick Phil performing with Genesis in 2022

Phil's reps confirmed to TMZ that he is not in hospice care, and though he was hospitalized, it was to undergo knee surgery.

Fans were assured that there is no reason to worry; the report of his alleged ill health had especially raised alarm among fans after three prominent celebrity deaths this past week, The Cosby Show actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner passed away after an apparent drowning while on vacation, heavy metal icon Ozzy Osbourne died two weeks after his farewell show, and WWE superstar Hulk Hogan suffered cardiac arrest.

News of Phil's health comes some years into his retirement from performing and overall retreat from public life. During his last slate of concerts in 2022, he had to perform while sitting down, and he was replaced on the drums by his son, Nic Collins.

© Getty Images The beloved singer has a series of ailments

Earlier this year, he opened up about his ailing health, confessing it had largely taken away his hunger for making music. In addition to having type 2 diabetes, he suffers from lingering effects of a spinal injury from 2007.

"I keep thinking I should go downstairs to the studio and see what happens," the Grammy winner told MOJO Magazine back in February, however noted: "But I'm not hungry for it anymore."

© Kevin Winter With his daughter Lily Collins and ex-wife Jill Tavelman in 2012

"The thing is, I've been sick. I mean very sick," he admitted.

Phil, who started drumming when he was five years old, also opened up shortly after his retirement about losing the ability to do so. Speaking on his career and its physical toll in the YouTube documentary Phil Collins: Drummer First he admitted: "It's still kind of sinking in a bit… I've spent all my life playing drums. To suddenly not be able to do that is a shock."

© Getty Images Phil in 1995

"Drumming has taken its toll on my hands and legs," he went on. Explaining his decision to retire, Phil added: "If I can't do what I did as well as I did it, I'd rather relax and not do anything.

"If I wake up one day and I can hold a pair of drumsticks, then I'll have a crack at it. But I just feel like I've used up my air miles," he said.