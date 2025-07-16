Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Joseph talks life-changing weight loss transformation alongside 'chubby' photo

Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Joseph Baena is grateful for the changes he has made to his health habits.

Though the Terminator star's son has become known for following in his father's footsteps and venturing into bodybuilding, there was a time where he admits he wasn't quite as fit.

The 27-year-old is the FUBAR actor's son with Mildred Baena, his family's housekeeper he had an affair with while married to Maria Shriver, who he married in 1986, and with whom he shares Katherine, 35, Christina, 33, Patrick, 31, and Christopher, 27, who was born five days before Joseph.

This week, Joseph took to Instagram and shared a video that sees him throwing himself back on the couch, and reads: "Kind of tired, might skip the gym today."

It then cuts to a photo of him as a kid on the beach, followed by another clip of him now, swiftly standing up from the couch.

"People sometimes forget that I used to be chubby in high school," he then wrote in his caption, recalling: "I got cut from my basketball and soccer team because I couldn't keep up with the other kids. Swim didn't have tryouts thankfully and completely changed my life forever."

"That was my introduction to fitness and training. Everyone starts somewhere but starting is the most important," he added.

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and praise him, with one writing: "Didn't know you'd had weight issues. Great work, very inspiring!" as others followed suit with: "Great attitude Joseph. I liked what you wrote," and: "Handsome, the one that most looks like his dad," as well as: "Well said, starting is everything."

Joseph's brother Christopher, who has recently lost over 30 pounds, has also opened up about his wellness journey, most recently during the Inaugural Beacher Vitality Happy & Healthy Summit in Los Angeles last month, during which he opened up about his weight loss, describing it as a "big process."

"I started in 2019 when I was living in Australia. I was on this big trip. I made it a big [deal] like, 'Oh, I'm going to go out and do all this stuff, be in Australia,' and I just saw how much my weight was prohibiting me from doing the everyday activities," he first shared, recalling: "I was like, 'I want to go skydiving.' And my friends were like, 'Yeah, no shot.' I was like, 'Yeah, I can't skydive.'"

"It's not an overnight thing, but it took a lot of trial and error," he added, and emphasized: "And even still to this day ... when you're saying, oh, before and after photos ... I don't feel like I'm [at] an after yet. I don't feel like I'm at the point."

Christopher also shared one of the key ways he lost 30 pounds in just two months: giving up bread. "Weirdly enough, I gave up bread for Lent," he said of the 40-day period observed before Easter. "I don't know if anyone's Catholic in here, but I gave up bread for Lent."

"I was like, 'Well, if I'm giving up bread, I might as well just take the opportunity and I'm a good Catholic boy, so I'm not going to break it,'" he went on. "And that was my one rule. I was like, 'I'm not going to break Lent.' And so I lost 30 pounds just through that."