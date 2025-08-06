5 healthy and easy dinner recipes if you're tired of grilled chicken and broccoli

If the thought of yet another plate of grilled chicken and steamed broccoli fills you with dread, I hear you. At some point in our health journey, we all reach chicken-and-broccoli fatigue. It is easy, packed with protein and nutrients and undeniably lean, but it is also repetitive, bland and uninspiring. Thankfully, healthy eating does not have to be this dull.

As a nutritionist, I hear the same refrain from clients week after week: "I want to eat well, but I’m bored." And they are right to feel that way. Food should not feel like a punishment. It should nourish and delight in equal measure. What’s more, our bodies thrive when we feed them variety. Nutrient diversity is key to a healthy gut microbiome, steady energy and long-term weight management.

Why variety matters

Sticking to the same meal every night might seem like a time-saving hack, but it shortchanges your health. Different foods contain different fibres, vitamins and phytochemicals that support everything from your immune system to your brain. Rotating your meals prevents nutrient gaps and keeps your taste buds engaged.

It is also worth considering the psychological side of eating. Monotony can trigger cravings and binge behaviours. When meals are satisfying and interesting, we are less likely to snack unnecessarily or reach for sugary comfort foods. A diverse dinner repertoire makes healthy eating more sustainable.

Five easy, healthy dinner swaps

If you are stuck in a grilled chicken rut, here are five easy alternatives that tick the same nutritional boxes but offer a fresh spin on flavour and texture and are packed with protein.

© Getty Images Miso salmon with greens is a great alternative

1. Miso salmon with sesame greens

Swap out plain poultry for omega-3-rich salmon. Marinate a fillet in miso paste, ginger and a dash of honey, then roast until tender. Serve with steamed bok choy and broccoli tossed in sesame oil and tamari. It is quick, full of umami, packed with around 38g of protein and a welcome change from your usual fare.

2. Lentil and sweet potato shepherd’s pie

Plant-based and deeply comforting, this dish replaces meat with fibre-rich lentils and vitamin-A-packed sweet potato mash. Sauté onion, garlic, carrots and celery, add cooked green lentils and a splash of veggie stock, then top with mashed sweet potato and bake. It freezes well, comes in at around 22g of protein and is loved by kids and adults alike.

© Getty Images Lentil shepherds pie is a good plant-based midweek meal

3. Tahini chicken with turmeric rice

Give your chicken new life with a creamy tahini and lemon sauce. Simply bake or pan-sear your chicken thighs and serve over brown rice cooked with turmeric, cumin and garlic. Add a side of cucumber and tomato salad with fresh herbs and you have a Mediterranean-inspired plate that tastes as good as it looks and comes in at around 35g of protein per serve.

© Getty Images Expand your midweek meals with a recipe like prawns with Tabouli

4. Harissa prawns with quinoa tabbouleh

High in protein and low in fat, prawns are an excellent alternative to chicken. Toss them in harissa paste and pan-fry quickly, then serve over a herby quinoa tabbouleh with parsley, mint, cherry tomatoes and lemon juice. Add a spoonful of Greek yoghurt to cool the spice and add a touch of creaminess for a tasty meal that provides around 30g of protein per serve.

5. Tofu stir-fry with garlic and chilliFor a meat-free option that still satisfies, cube firm tofu and pan-fry until golden. Toss with sautéed garlic, chilli, snow peas and capsicum, then drizzle with tamari and a little sesame oil. Serve over cauliflower rice or brown rice for a nourishing, low-glycaemic meal that keeps blood sugar steady and comes in at around 25g of protein per serve.

© Getty Images The more diversity you have in your meals the better

Make it work for your routine

Healthy dinners should not feel overwhelming to prepare. Choose one or two nights a week to try a new recipe and batch cook when possible. Keep your pantry stocked with versatile ingredients like canned legumes, brown rice, spices, frozen fish and tahini to make midweek meals easier.

Faye James is a Sydney-based accredited nutritionist and author of The 10:10 Diet, The Menopause Diet, The Long Life Plan and her latest book The Perimenopause Plan.