Why is the Mediterranean diet so healthy? A nutritionist explains

Ask any health professional to name the gold standard of diets for longevity and wellbeing, and the Mediterranean diet consistently rises to the top. But what makes it so enduringly good for us? After years of clinical studies and nutritional research, the evidence is clear. This way of eating supports almost every system in the body — and it does so without fad-like restriction or difficult-to-follow rules.

The anti-inflammatory advantage

The Mediterranean diet is based on the traditional eating habits of countries bordering the Mediterranean Sea - think Greece, Italy, and southern France. Meals are rich in vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes, nuts, seeds, fish, and extra virgin olive oil. Meat is eaten sparingly, and highly processed foods are almost entirely absent.

But beyond its variety, the true power of this diet lies in its anti-inflammatory properties. Chronic inflammation is now considered a root contributor to many of the diseases that affect us as we age - including heart disease, arthritis, type 2 diabetes, dementia and even some cancers. While inflammation is a natural part of our immune response, when it becomes long-lasting or systemic, it can quietly damage tissues and organs over time.

The Mediterranean diet, with its abundance of omega-3 fatty acids, polyphenols and antioxidants, offers a dietary defence against this process. As Harvard nutrition expert Dr Frank Hu explains, many experimental studies have shown that components of foods or beverages in this diet have anti-inflammatory effects.

Olive oil is one of the key players here. Extra virgin olive oil contains oleocanthal, a natural compound that mimics the anti-inflammatory effects of ibuprofen. According to Harvard Health, this may help reduce symptoms of arthritis and other inflammatory conditions. Meanwhile, oily fish such as salmon, sardines and mackerel provide omega-3 fatty acids that help regulate inflammatory pathways in the body.

The beauty of plant-based variety

It is not just about what you add to your plate, but how those ingredients work together. Tomatoes, berries, leafy greens, and legumes all contribute unique antioxidants that protect cells from oxidative stress, another process tied to ageing and inflammation. These antioxidants act like microscopic bodyguards, shielding our tissues from damage caused by unstable molecules known as free radicals.

Dark leafy greens like spinach and kale, for instance, are especially powerful. They contain compounds that increase the body’s natural antioxidant production and help maintain healthy blood vessels. Beans and lentils, rich in fibre and phytonutrients, also support the gut microbiome, another essential player in regulating inflammation and immunity.

Adding nuts to salads, tossing beans into pasta dishes or simply swapping white bread for a wholegrain roll can all contribute to lower inflammation and better metabolic health. As University of Colorado’s Dr Annie Moore puts it, the Mediterranean diet helps keep our underlying systems in harmony, making us less vulnerable to disease over time.

Whole foods over ultra-processed

Equally important to what you eat is what you leave out. The Mediterranean diet discourages processed and packaged foods, particularly those high in added sugar, refined grains, trans fats and artificial additives. These ingredients have been strongly associated with chronic inflammation and are increasingly being linked to diseases such as type 2 diabetes and even lung cancer.

Foods like soft drinks, pastries, chips, processed meats and fast food may taste convenient, but they wreak havoc internally. Excess sodium, saturated fats and sugar can impair blood vessel function, elevate blood pressure, and contribute to insulin resistance — all markers of inflammation.

Choosing whole foods means choosing nutrients over additives. Even simple changes like opting for plain Greek yoghurt over flavoured, sugary varieties or roasting vegetables in olive oil instead of using bottled sauces can have a meaningful impact.

Healthy patterns, not perfection

One of the reasons the Mediterranean diet is so sustainable is its flexibility. There is no rigid meal plan or calorie counting. It is a pattern of eating, not a prescription. This means it can be adapted to personal tastes, preferences and cultural traditions — and it can evolve with you across your lifetime.

Whether it is the MIND diet, which blends Mediterranean principles with brain-boosting foods for cognitive health, or the DASH plan designed to support healthy blood pressure, the foundation is always the same: real food, plenty of plants, and minimal processing.

This way of eating also encourages connection. Meals are meant to be enjoyed socially, eaten slowly and cooked with care. That context matters. The Mediterranean lifestyle is as much about mindset and balance as it is about nutrients. There is no rush to cut out joy or pleasure in the pursuit of health.

Faye James is a Sydney-based accredited nutritionist and author of The 10:10 Diet, The Menopause Diet, The Long Life Plan and her latest book The Perimenopause Plan.