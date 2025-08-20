I'm a doctor and these are the best foods to control high blood pressure - and the ones that 'wreck' your heart

We all know that maintaining a healthy diet and lifestyle is imperative for optimal health, reducing our chances of chronic diseases and maximising our life span, but when it comes to more specific conditions, it can feel a bit more complicated.

Hypertension, also known as high blood pressure, is just one condition that can lead to health complications in the future, so any doctor will tell you that maintaining a decent level of blood pressure is crucial.

I'm no doctor, so instead I reached out to medics and professionals to gather information on the best and worst foods to eat when it comes to controlling our blood pressure.

According to Blood Pressure UK, there are a number of potential reasons why some people suffer from hypertension, although specific causes have not yet been defined.

They note that while some factors, including age, family history and ethnic background, are obviously out of our control, our lifestyles make a big difference.

A healthy diet and lifestyle will help keep our blood pressure in check

"How fit and active you are, what you eat and drink, and whether you smoke are important to consider. There is a lot you can do to get your blood pressure under control."

Dr Farah Ahmed, Women's Health GP and nutritionist at Dr Farah Women's Health, says: "When I talk to my patients about heart health, I often remind them that small, everyday choices really add up.

"What we eat consistently over time makes a huge difference to our blood pressure, cholesterol, and overall risk of heart disease."

Click through the gallery to see the best and worst foods for hypertension…

© Getty Images Calcium has been linked to reducing blood pressure Best foods: low-fat dairy According to the British Heart Foundation (BHF), one of the leading charities for heart health, low-fat dairy products can positively impact our blood pressure. "Dairy products contain a complex combination of nutrients, including calcium, which has been linked to blood pressure reduction."

© Getty Images If you're a meat eater, opt for chicken over red meat Lean protein Avoiding red and processed meats is something to consider if you suffer from hypertension, BHF says. Instead, opt for lean protein like chicken, turkey, fish and eggs. "Lean sources of protein are lower in calories than fattier sources but are still filling. "This can help you to manage your weight, which is helpful in lowering blood pressure."

Quinoa is great grain to eat regularly Whole grains Dr. Kezia Joy, a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist and Medical Advisor at Welzo, says: "Whole grains like quinoa are standard fare, as their soluble fibre assists in supporting long-term vascular health as well."



© Getty The potassium in veg can help lower blood pressure Vegetables Is it an obvious answer? Perhaps. But there's no such thing as a bad vegetable in our book. BHF puts it simply: "As well as nitrates, all fruit and vegetables provide us with potassium, which can also help lower blood pressure."



© Getty Images Coffee is okay in moderation, but be midful Worst foods and drinks: caffeine We all love that morning coffee, but too much caffeine can have negative impacts on our blood pressure levels. BHF advises: "Caffeine can raise blood pressure, but its effect is usually short-lived and lessens when you drink it regularly. That means a moderate intake, four to five cups a day, should not be a problem for most people. "However, some people are more sensitive to caffeine than others and drinking too much caffeine may affect blood pressure."

© Getty Images Too much sodium will effect our blood pressure Overly salty foods Kezia says: "The biggest wrecks to your heart are the highly processed foods that pack trans fats and excess sodium. "In the long run, these types of overly salty foods about weight gain and high blood pressure."

