I'm a doctor and these are the best foods to control high blood pressure - and the ones that 'wreck' your heart
Experts and doctors weighed in to reveal the best and worst foods that are affecting your blood pressure, also known as hypertension

Monitoring blood pressure© Getty Images
Francesca Shillcock
Francesca ShillcockDigital Travel Editor
2 minutes ago
We all know that maintaining a healthy diet and lifestyle is imperative for optimal health, reducing our chances of chronic diseases and maximising our life span, but when it comes to more specific conditions, it can feel a bit more complicated.

Hypertension, also known as high blood pressure, is just one condition that can lead to health complications in the future, so any doctor will tell you that maintaining a decent level of blood pressure is crucial.

I'm no doctor, so instead I reached out to medics and professionals to gather information on the best and worst foods to eat when it comes to controlling our blood pressure.

According to Blood Pressure UK, there are a number of potential reasons why some people suffer from hypertension, although specific causes have not yet been defined.

They note that while some factors, including age, family history and ethnic background, are obviously out of our control, our lifestyles make a big difference.

stock image of smoothie mango bowls with chia seeds yogurt pudding and cranberries, nuts, oatmeal topping in coconut shells with spoon, top view© Alamy Stock Photo
A healthy diet and lifestyle will help keep our blood pressure in check

"How fit and active you are, what you eat and drink, and whether you smoke are important to consider. There is a lot you can do to get your blood pressure under control."

Dr Farah Ahmed, Women's Health GP and nutritionist at Dr Farah Women's Health, says: "When I talk to my patients about heart health, I often remind them that small, everyday choices really add up.

"What we eat consistently over time makes a huge difference to our blood pressure, cholesterol, and overall risk of heart disease."

Click through the gallery to see the best and worst foods for hypertension…

Low fat yoghurt is highly processed© Getty Images

Calcium has been linked to reducing blood pressure

Best foods: low-fat dairy

According to the British Heart Foundation (BHF), one of the leading charities for heart health, low-fat dairy products can positively impact our blood pressure.

"Dairy products contain a complex combination of nutrients, including calcium, which has been linked to blood pressure reduction."

Lean protein© Getty Images

If you're a meat eater, opt for chicken over red meat

Lean protein

Avoiding red and processed meats is something to consider if you suffer from hypertension, BHF says. Instead, opt for lean protein like chicken, turkey, fish and eggs.

"Lean sources of protein are lower in calories than fattier sources but are still filling. 

"This can help you to manage your weight, which is helpful in lowering blood pressure."

grains

Quinoa is great grain to eat regularly

Whole grains

Dr. Kezia Joy, a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist and Medical Advisor at Welzo, says: "Whole grains like quinoa are standard fare, as their soluble fibre assists in supporting long-term vascular health as well."

veg on a table© Getty

The potassium in veg can help lower blood pressure

Vegetables

Is it an obvious answer? Perhaps. But there's no such thing as a bad vegetable in our book. 

BHF puts it simply: "As well as nitrates, all fruit and vegetables provide us with potassium, which can also help lower blood pressure."

Ground coffee on spoon© Getty Images

Coffee is okay in moderation, but be midful

Worst foods and drinks: caffeine

We all love that morning coffee, but too much caffeine can have negative impacts on our blood pressure levels.

BHF advises: "Caffeine can raise blood pressure, but its effect is usually short-lived and lessens when you drink it regularly. That means a moderate intake, four to five cups a day, should not be a problem for most people. 

"However, some people are more sensitive to caffeine than others and drinking too much caffeine may affect blood pressure."

Pink salt has been going viral on social media© Getty Images

Too much sodium will effect our blood pressure

Overly salty foods

Kezia says: "The biggest wrecks to your heart are the highly processed foods that pack trans fats and excess sodium. 

"In the long run, these types of overly salty foods about weight gain and high blood pressure."

Glasses of red white rose wine and wine bottle on the table shot from above© Getty

Too much alcohol can raise blood pressure

Alcohol

Excessive alcohol is another culprit that can worsen hypertension. Government guidelines state the recommended alcohol intake for adults as no more than 14 units per week. 

Too much alcohol can raise your blood pressure, so everything in moderation.

