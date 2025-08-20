How to reduce inflammation naturally according to a nutritionist

As a nutritionist, I'm often asked if it's possible to reduce inflammation naturally – and indeed, with the right ingredients in your pantry, you can keep it in check.

When your body becomes too inflamed, it can lead to major diseases such as cancer, diabetes and Alzheimer's, so it's important for your overall longevity to ensure you follow an anti-inflammatory diet on a regular basis and avoid as many inflammatory foods as possible.

© Getty Images What are inflammatory foods? Inflammatory foods include refined carbohydrates, fried goods, soda and processed meats, along with red meat such as burgers. Margarine, shortening and lard also make this list. If you consume large quantities of these foods on a regular basis, your likelihood of increasing inflammation within the body is much higher. Foods such as these should only be consumed on a minimal basis. They are also likely to increase your weight, which again will add to inflammation within the body.



© Getty Which foods are anti-inflammatory? Leafy greens such as kale, spinach and collards, are great ones to add to salads on a daily basis as they are high in antioxidants, which reduce inflammation. Tomatoes are also a wonderful source of lycopene, which has been shown to reduce inflammatory cytokines and reduce markers of inflammation. Berries, cherries and oranges are also great sources of antioxidants and should be consumed daily if possible. I like to add berries to my morning porridge.

© Shutterstock / aijiro Nuts like almonds and walnuts, olive oil and fatty fish such as sardines and mackerel are also ideal to add to your regular diet. You can also enjoy occasional treats such as red wine, which contains the anti-inflammatory ingredient resveratrol, and dark chocolate, which is high in antioxidants. Spices such as turmeric, fenugreek and cinnamon contain anti-inflammatory properties and are great to add to curries, stews and soups.

© Getty Images Which drinks are anti-inflammatory? Green tea and matcha are high in antioxidants and are the perfect brew to enjoy throughout the day. Bone broth is also a good one to drink and has plenty of gut and skin health benefits, too. I like to start my day with a turmeric and lemon shot to reduce any inflammation first thing.



© Getty Images Which supplements are anti-inflammatory? Curcumin is a high concentration of turmeric and can be taken to reduce inflammation in the body. If you don't like fatty fish, I recommend taking a fish oil supplement instead.



© Getty Images Which diet is the most anti-inflammatory? The Mediterranean diet, which is packed with wholegrains, leafy green vegetables, fatty fish, olive oil and nuts has been proven to be the most anti-inflammatory, although a low carb and vegetarian diet has also proven to reduce levels of inflammation. Following a healthy diet such as these will not only reduce inflammation levels but also improve overall vitality, energy and stress levels, and reduce weight gain.



© Getty A day on the plate Breakfast: Porridge with berries sprinkled with chopped walnuts and almonds Lunch: A leafy green salad drizzled with olive oil alongside some grilled mackerel Snack: An orange and a cup of green tea Dinner: Turmeric chicken soup made with bone broth

Faye James is a Sydney-based accredited nutritionist and author of The 10:10 Diet, The Menopause Diet, The Long Life Plan and her latest book The Perimenopause Plan.

