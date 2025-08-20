The Hunting Wives star Malin Akerman's reveals secret to body transformation and her 'nonnegotiable' rule

Malin Akerman well and truly stole the show in her latest role in Netflix hit The Hunting Wives, playing Margo Banks - the ringleader in her elite social circle in deep East Texas.

The actress' alter-ego has many scenes in swimwear, as well as nude scenes, and while she was already in good shape, she was determined to look "bangin" ahead of filming.

As a result, the star perfected her workout routine with a personal trainer for five weeks in the leadup - which included weight training, pilates - something she said was "non negotiable".

Malin Akerman shared the secrets of her workout ahead of playing Margo Banks in The Hunting Wives

Appearing on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast with Amanda Hirsch, she explained that she had five weeks to prepare: "I called all my friends who are in the business, and I'm like, 'Do you have a trainer that can make me look like Wonder Woman within four weeks?' Because I need to do this right now."

Malin continued: "I do Pilates, I eat well, I take care of myself. It wasn't a far, far, far stretch, but I want to look bangin', in your words."

© Instagram Malin had an intense five weeks of working out in the lead up to filming

She took advice from other friends in the industry, who had suggested she work with personal trainer Grant Roberts.

"I went three times a week and started weight training with him, and did it for five weeks right before I left. And then he videoed some of my workouts that I could bring them with me," she said.

On the days she didn't want to work, Malin said: "As much as I didn't want to work out on certain days, I just made it a nonnegotiable. And so I worked out five days a week while we were shooting."

© Instagram Malin with her co-star on The Hunting Wives

It's safe to say Malin looks incredible in The Hunting Wives, which follows her alter-ego Margo and her friends - all of whom are hiding secrets - which soon unravel as new girl Sophie O'Neil arrives on the scene from Boston - carrying many secrets of her own.

The show has been a huge hit and there is already talk of a series two. Show creator Rebecca Cutter recently teased a potential storyline for the second season, during a chat with Variety.

She suggested a new murder mystery entirely, although wasn't sure at this stage who would be involved. On where season two would pick back up after the cliffhanger ending, she said: "I think we'd do a little bit of a time jump — not a year, but a time.

© Netflix / Lionsgate Malin Åkerman and Brittany Snow in The Hunting Wives

"By the end of shooting, I realized that the two engines of the show are the whodunit and the Margo and Sophie relationship, and tracking how those spines intersect with each other. The first thing I'm thinking about is, where are these two women at the start? Where are they at the end? What are the peaks and valleys of their individual power, of their relationship? So it's tracking a course for that, and then figuring out what the crime engine is."

And while some of the characters who were killed off in season one - including Katie Lowes' character Jill - are unable to return as themselves in present day - there is still hope that they would make a return in a flashback scene.

She told The Post: "We know that the [show's] world is wild and out there. So, who knows? But, I think that hopefully there could always be flashbacks."