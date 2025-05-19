Skip to main contentSkip to footer
American Idol winner undergoes dramatic 115lb weight loss — see photos
AMERICAN IDOL "618 (Season Finale)" The live coast-to-coast, three-hour season finale features special performances from music legends and today's top artists, with the Top 3 contestants taking the stage for the final time as America decides who will become the next American Idol RYAN SEACREST, KATY PERRY, IAM TONGI, LIONEL RICHIE, LUKE BRYAN© ABC via Getty Images

Iam Tongi won season 21 of the ABC singing competition

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Iam Tongi is feeling good after stepping back into the spotlight in recent weeks for the premiere of Disney's new Lilo & Stitch live action adaptation.

The 20-year-old singer-songwriter is partnering up with Disney once again after emerging victorious on ABC's American Idol in 2023, the winner of season 21.

The night before the show crowned its season 23 champion Jamal Roberts, Iam stepped out in Los Angeles, attending the world premiere of Lilo & Stitch at the El Capitan Theatre.

With his appearance (plus his performance on Idol a few days prior), Iam debuted a brand new physique, coming from a health and fitness journey that has resulted in a whopping 115 pounds lost so far.

Iam Tongi attends the world premiere of Disney's Lilo & Stitch at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on May 17, 2025© Getty Images for Disney

Iam's transformation

The musician spoke with People at the premiere about his new regimen, emphasizing a desire to "stay healthy" with the help of a personal trainer and a new daily fitness routine.

"We have a workout session maybe around 11, come back [home], and we go to an ice bath or sauna… or whatever it is," he explained. "And then we come back, shower and go on a walk. And I've lost 115 lbs. It feels amazing. I feel great."

Iam Tongi attends the World Premiere of Disney's "Lilo & Stitch" at El Capitan Theatre on May 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images

Disney ready

The Hawaiian native, who recorded a version of "Hawaiian Rollercoaster Ride" for the new Disney film, also discussed working on his new music while incorporating fitness in a new home base — Memphis, Tennessee.

"I moved out to Memphis, so I've been working out, writing, recording, and just been busy — but in a different way," he explained. "I'm working on an album, actually, so I'm excited about that, and we'll see how that goes."

AMERICAN IDOL - "818 (Disney Night #2)" "Disney Night" continues with heroes, villains and a special appearance by Lin-Manuel Miranda. The Top 5 travel to Disneyland Resort and perform twice as America votes live for the three heading to the finale. IAM TONGI© Disney via Getty Images

Musical journey

"I'm inspired by a lot of soul. I love Al Green. Al Green is one of my favorite singers, so I'm excited for that [single]." While he explains life has been "crazy" lately, he's hoping to find more time to visit his home state.

"It's a great feeling to go home and just see the people and see them be excited when they see me. It's such a good feeling. It's a cool feeling," Iam shared.

AMERICAN IDOL 601 (Auditions) - With help from superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, viewers embark on a nationwide search across New Orleans, Las Vegas and Nashville to find the next singing sensation. EmmyÂ® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest hosts© ABC

Idol beginnings

With his win in 2023, Iam became the first Pacific Islander and the first Hawai'i native to win Idol in its decades-long run, impressing the judges and audiences with his emotional ballads and skills with the ukulele.

As Iam mentioned, saunas in particular have become a popular tool for those looking to rejig their lifestyle, especially at-home saunas and infrared saunas. Singers like Jelly Roll (coincidentally, an Idol mentor this past season) have proclaimed their love for it as well.

SNL50: THE HOMECOMING CONCERT -- Pictured: Jelly Roll performs on Friday, February 14, 2025© Getty Images

Jelly Roll's story

Jelly Roll, who has been on his own personal weight loss journey, told People of his own routine: "I've been really kicking [expletive], man I'm doing two to three miles a day, four to six days a week. I'm doing 20 to 30 minutes in the sauna, six minutes in a cold plunge every day. I'm eating healthy right now."

"I was thinking, I plan on losing another 100, 100-and-something [pounds]. If I feel this good down this weight, man, I can only imagine what I'm going to feel like by the time I go on tour," he added.

