Nicole Chapman, personal trainer, reveals the '10,000 daily step rule' could sabotage your weight loss

Many people who embark upon a weight loss journey use walking as a way to get in their daily exercise and spend time outside. Ensuring 10,000 steps are completed by the end of the day is a commonplace walking practice, with many assuming that 10,000 is a sure way to reach a health target.

However, Nicole Chapman, a qualified personal trainer and the founder of Power of Mum fitness, says it's not that simple. "Walking is one of the simplest, most powerful allies in weight loss - but it's not about hitting an arbitrary number like 10,000 steps a day," she says. "It needs to support your lifestyle too."

Does walking support weight loss?

That isn't to say that walking doesn't have its benefits. "Walking isn't just good for the body - it's good for the mind too. Moderate walking boosts mood, lowers blood pressure and glucose levels, and even improves mental health," she says.

However, Nicole adds: "That old 10,000-step target? Feel free to ditch it if it stresses you out. Stressing over closing rings or racking up steps in front of the TV defeats the purpose - both your body and mind suffer.

"If walking doesn't fit into your day, maybe due to a long workday, childcare, or safety, a 30-minute strength workout at home can be just as effective. What matters is doing something you can stick with, without it being another source of pressure. Exercise should only add value to your life."

How many steps should I walk daily to lose weight?

Nicole says that daily step targets can be limiting. "I prefer to think of it as 'move more, for you'," she says.

"Everyone has a different starting point, and if you're not used to walking, jumping straight to 10,000 steps is a huge ask.

For context, 10,000 steps is around 5 miles and can take an hour and a half or more, depending on your pace - not always realistic if you're balancing work and childcare."

Nicole adds that the '10,000 step rule' wasn't originally based on science at all - it came from a Japanese marketing campaign in the 1960s to sell pedometers. So, while it's become a benchmark, it's arguably more of a catchy slogan than evidence-based guidance.

Instead, Nicole says those trying to lose weight could look at time and windows in their day.

"If you only have 20 minutes, then a 20-minute walk is brilliant - it counts. Over time, you can build on that and naturally increase your steps, without the pressure of hitting an arbitrary number. That way, your activity is sustainable, fits into your life, and actually supports your mental health as well as weight management," she says.

How much should I walk as a menopausal woman?

For a woman experiencing the menopause, Nicole says the focus shifts a little, with weight management still being important, but walking also plays a crucial role in supporting bone density, which naturally declines after menopause because of lower oestrogen levels.

"One study with post-menopausal women found that longer bouts of slower walking - around 50 minutes at a speed of 5.5 km/h led to more total body fat loss than shorter, faster walks," Nicole highlights.

"The takeaway is that consistency and duration really matter, especially in this stage of life (even if it’s broken up into smaller chunks across the day) not only supports weight management but also helps protect long-term bone health."

What should walking be paired with to lose weight?

Nicole says that walking absolutely supports fat loss (it burns calories, helps regulate blood sugar, reduces stress, and can even make you more mindful about food choices), but it can’t undo what’s happening on the nutrition side.

"If weight loss is the goal, walking has to be paired with a calorie deficit (energy in vs. energy out - eating slightly less than your body uses so it taps into stored fat). In simple terms, you can’t walk off a consistently poor diet," she explains.

She also emphasises the importance of strength training, adding that strength workouts help you hold onto muscle while in a deficit, which keeps your metabolism healthier long term.