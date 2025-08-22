The Hunting Wives' Malin Akerman rocks blunt bangs in unrecognizable childhood photo with lookalike family member

Malin Akerman has had an incredible life. She was born in Sweden, but lived in Canada since she was two-years-old, before relocating to Los Angeles in adulthood to pursue her acting career. The star has many happy memories growing up, and recently shared an adorable childhood photo of herself with her father, Magnus, an insurance broker, which was taken when she was a little girl. The photo was posted on Instagram to mark Father's Day back in June.

In it, Malin rocked a short haircut with blunt bangs and looked cute in a floral summer dress. Her father, meanwhile, wore bright red pants teamed with a matching tie, blue shirt and a blazer. Malin is very close to both her dad and mom, Pia, who separated when she was a young child.

© Instagram Malin Akerman shared a sweet childhood photo with her dad Magnus

After their divorce, Malin's dad moved back to Sweden, while she remained in Canada with her mom. She grew up in Ontario and would visit her dad back in Sweden during the holidays.

She's very close to both her mom and dad, and was raised a Buddhist. She previously opened up about this during an interview with Askmen.com. When asked about her tattoo of a lotus flower and its connection to Buddhism, she explained: "The lotus is a really cool flower. It grows in the mud without roots, so it is a symbol of you creating your own life and your own karma without having to tie it back to your roots and past and not letting that hold you back. It's a nice meaning."

© Instagram The Hunting Wives star and her dad in present day

Before she was an actress, Malin was a professional figure skater for a decade. She also toyed with the idea of becoming a child psychologist. Eventually, she decided to further pursue acting instead, something she had been doing on the side to fund her education.

Malin has enjoyed playing many different characters over the years, with notable roles in shows including Watchmen, The Final Girls and most recently, The Hunting Wives, where she plays protagonist Margo Banks. The show has been a huge hit and there is already talk of a series two.

© Instagram Malin in The Hunting Wives as Margo Banks

Show creator Rebecca Cutter recently teased a potential storyline for the second season, during a chat with Variety. She suggested a new murder mystery entirely, although wasn't sure at this stage who would be involved. On where season two would pick back up after the cliffhanger ending, she said: "I think we'd do a little bit of a time jump—not a year, but a time.

© Netflix / Lionsgate There are hopes for a season two of The Hunting Wives

"By the end of shooting, I realized that the two engines of the show are the whodunit and the Margo and Sophie relationship, and tracking how those spines intersect with each other. The first thing I'm thinking about is, where are these two women at the start? Where are they at the end? What are the peaks and valleys of their individual power, of their relationship? So it's tracking a course for that, and then figuring out what the crime engine is."